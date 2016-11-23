Preview: Canucks at Coyotes

The Vancouver Canucks have had very little success away from home this season, winning one of their eight games (1-6-1). Vancouver vies for its second win in its last three road contests, however, when it begins a three-game trek Wednesday against the Arizona Coyotes.

The Canucks dropped their first six away from Rogers Arena before posting a 5-3 victory over the Rangers in New York on Nov. 8, but reverted to their losing ways two days later with a 3-1 setback in Detroit. Vancouver is coming off a 2-1-1 homestand that concluded Saturday with an overtime loss to Chicago after blowing a 3-0 lead in the third period, and the string helped the club rediscover its offense as it scored three goals or more in three of the contests after being held to fewer than three in 11 of its first 15 games this season. The Coyotes, who occupy the basement in the Pacific Division - two points behind the Canucks, are looking to clinch a winning record on their three-game homestand that began Saturday with an overtime triumph over San Jose. Each of Arizona's last five contests (1-2-2) have been decided by one goal, with the last three needing the extra session to determine a winner.

TV: 10 p.m. ET, Sportsnet Pacific (Vancouver), FSN Arizona

ABOUT THE CANUCKS (7-10-2): Daniel Sedin's lengthy slump has become a distant memory as the 36-year-old Swede enters Wednesday's matchup with an eight-game point streak during which he has collected four goals and five assists. Sedin, the franchise's all-time leader with 361 goals, endured six-game point drought from Oct. 23-Nov. 3 and had recorded only two goals in his first 11 contests this season. Joseph LaBate could make his NHL debut against Arizona as the 23-year-old center was recalled from Utica of the American Hockey League on Monday after notching two goals and four assists in 12 games with the Comets.

ABOUT THE COYOTES (6-9-2): Dylan Strome's first taste of the NHL is over as the 19-year-old center was assigned to Erie of the Ontario Hockey League, where he will finish the season after notching one assist in seven games with Arizona. "He made good strides over the summer in his physical commitment, and coming in, we wanted to see where he was," coach Dave Tippett told reporters after Monday's practice. "His mind and his skill level are very good, but the physical maturity just isn't at the level it needs to be to be able to compete every night (in the NHL)." Craig Cunningham, who is serving as team captain for Tucson of the AHL after recording a goal and four assists in 29 games with the Coyotes the previous two seasons, remains in stable but critical condition after collapsing and receiving emergency medical attention prior to the Roadrunners' game Saturday, which was postponed - as were the team's contests Tuesday and Wednesday.

1. Coyotes rookie LW Lawson Crouse missed Saturday's game with an upper-body injury and is day-to-day.

2. Vancouver LW Loui Eriksson has scored three goals in his last six contests after beginning the season with a 13-game drought, but has not registered an assist since Oct. 23 at Anaheim.

3. Arizona C Brad Richardson returned home Monday after undergoing surgery on his right leg in Vancouver and is out indefinitely.

PREDICTION: Coyotes 3, Canucks 2