Coyotes 1, Canucks 0: Mike Smith made 23 saves to register his 27th career shutout as host Phoenix halted its four-game winless streak (0-3-1).

Antoine Vermette scored the lone goal late in the first period to help the Coyotes pull within one point of Dallas for the second wild-card spot in the Western Conference. Smith ended a personal-three game skid (0-2-1) by posting his third shutout of the season, with two being 1-0 decisions over Vancouver.

Eddie Lack was the hard-luck loser on the same day the skidding Canucks traded veteran goaltender Roberto Luongo to Florida. Lack turned aside 31 shots but suffered his third 1-0 defeat since Jan. 13 for Vancouver, which fell to 1-9-1 in its last 11 games and failed to score more than two goals for the 10th time in that span.

Vermette gave Smith all the offensive support he needed with 2:56 left in the opening period. Vermette pounced on the rebound of captain Shane Doan’s shot on the doorstep for his 22nd tally - and sixth against the Canucks this season.

Phoenix had a goal waved off due to goaltender interference just past the midway point of the third period but still prevailed despite being held to two tallies or fewer for the seventh straight game. The club attempted to bolster its offense by acquiring Martin Erat from Washington prior to the game.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Vancouver sent two-time Olympic gold medalist Luongo to Florida - the team from which he was acquired in 2006 - for G Jacob Markstrom and C Shawn Matthias. The Panthers also received LW Steven Anthony in the deal. ... Phoenix acquired RW Erat and C John Mitchell from Washington for D Rostislav Klesla, C Chris Brown and a fourth-round pick in the 2015 draft. Erat had only one goal and 23 assists this season but has 165 tallies and 508 points in 785 career games. The Coyotes also traded D David Rundblad and a prospect to Chicago for a second-round pick in this year’s draft... Canucks LW Daniel Sedin was placed on injured reserve Tuesday after suffering an apparent leg injury in Sunday’s loss to Ottawa in the Heritage Classic. There is no timetable for his return.