Canucks hold off host Coyotes

GLENDALE, Ariz. -- Vancouver arrived in Arizona towing some unwanted baggage. In four of the Canucks’ six losses this season, including Thursday’s game in Dallas, they had blown third-period leads.

“We have to get a little more puck luck but we also have to tighten up and close out games,” right winger Radim Vrbata said.

The Canucks did both of those things in a 4-3 win over the Coyotes on Friday at Gila River Arena. Goalie Richard Bachman stopped 29 shots in his first start of the season, Vancouver scored three first-period goals and the Canucks weathered a late push from the Coyotes to post their fourth road win in five games, where they have earned nine of a possible 10 points.

“We did get off to a quick start but it wasn’t like we were playing great,” Canucks coach Willie Desjardins said. “Last night we didn’t have any luck but tonight they were going in which made a big difference for us.”

The loss was the second straight for Arizona, which has dropped six of its last eight games (2-5-1) after a 3-0 start.

Slow starts continue to plague the Coyotes, who have come up short in third period rallies in their last three home games.

“We gave up three goals on the first five (six) shots,” Coyotes coach Dave Tippett said. “It was an uphill battle from there.”

Vancouver wasted little time building an early lead on road-weary legs. Rookie center Jared McCann took a feed from left winger Adam Cracknell behind the net and eluded the check of Coyotes center Kyle Chipchura to beat goalie Mike Smith high on the stick side for a 1-0 lead at the 1:56 mark of the first period.

It was McCann’s fifth goal of the season in nine games as he tries to convince the Canucks staff to keep him, rather than sending him back to Sault Ste. Marie of the Ontario Hockey League this weekend.

“He’s making it a tough decision,” Desjardins said.

Canucks left winger Alex Burrows widened the lead to 2-0 when his shot from the left point deflected off a stick and handcuffed Smith. Smith tried to stop the puck with his blocker and just missed it. That was enough for Arizona coach Dave Tippett, who pulled Smith after two goals on three shots in favor of backup Anders Lindback.

After starting the season with three starting games, Smith has posted a save percentage below .900 in his last seven starts.

“He hasn’t played as well as we’d like here this last little bit,” Tippett said. “Hopefully the week off and some good practice this week will help.”

Vancouver took a 3-0 lead into the first intermission when rookie left winger Brendan Gaunce scored his first NHL goal. Defenseman Chris Tanev slid a puck toward the net that deflected off Gaunce’s left skate and past Lindback (17 saves) at 10:59.

The Coyotes got goals from rookie left winger Max Domi and right winger Steve Downie to pull within 3-2 with 2:56 remaining in the second period. Downie’s goal was his first of the season and came off an assist from rookie center Tyler Gaudet for his first NHL point.

“That was nice but as a team you always want to win so the loss kind of diminishes that,” Gaudet said.

With Arizona defenseman Zbynek Michalek off for hooking, however, Vancouver cashed in on its fourth power play of the game when Vrbata found left winger Daniel Sedin on a cross-ice, backdoor feed at 18:08 of the period for a 4-2 lead.

With Lindback pulled in favor of an extra attacker, Coyotes left winger Tobias Rieder drew Arizona within 4-3 on a backhand goal with 2:21 remaining in the game.

NOTES: Coyotes C Antoine Vermette and D Connor Murphy returned to the lineup. Vermette missed the last three games with a lower-body injury, ending his consecutive games played streak at 482, which was the second longest active streak in the NHL. Murphy missed one game with a lower-body injury. ... Coyotes C Martin Hanzal missed his second straight game with a lower-body injury. ... Canucks G Richard Bachman made his first start after Ryan Miller started the first 10 games. ... Canucks LW Brandon Prust will miss four-to-six weeks with a left ankle injury he suffered in the second period of Tuesday’s win over Montreal. ... The Canucks must make a decision on C Jared McCann this weekend. McCann played his ninth NHL game Friday. One more and he will burn the first year of his entry-level contract, per terms governing junior hockey players. ... Canucks LW Sven Baertschi was a healthy scratch and replaced with Adam Cracknell.