Miller, Canucks edge Coyotes

GLENDALE, Ariz. -- Ryan Miller doesn’t care about the venue. At home or on the road, he owns the Arizona Coyotes.

Vancouver’s goaltender improved to 9-1 lifetime against the Coyotes, and 6-0 at Gila River Arena with a 34-save performance in the Canucks’ 2-1 win on Wednesday.

Right wingers Jake Virtanen and Jannik Hansen scored for Vancouver, which won both games of a back-to-back road set in Denver and Glendale to jump past the Coyotes into fourth place in the Pacific Division while climbing within two points of Colorado and Nashville for the conference’s two wild card spots.

Center Martin Hanzal scored for Arizona, which lost its fifth straight game (0-4-1). Coyotes goalie Louis Domingue made 24 saves.

Virtanen staked the Canucks to a 1-0 lead when he blasted a one-timer past Domingue’s blocker at the 8:27 mark of the first period. Center Jared McCann set up the goal when he skated across the blue line, pulled up and sent a pass across the high slot to Virtanen on the left wing.

The Coyotes thought they had tied the game late in the first period when defenseman Klas Dahlbeck’s shot from the point eluded Miller, but Vancouver coach Willie Desjardins challenged the goal and officials reversed their call, ruling that Arizona center Martin Hanzal was offside on the play.

Arizona finally tied the game on Hanzal’s seventh goal of the season on a power play. He took a pass from left winger Max Domi at the far post and banked the puck off both posts before it went in. It was just Hanzal’s second goal since Jan. 7 and third since Nov. 27.

Vancouver retook the lead on a fortunate bounce. Hansen’s shot from the far boards banked off Coyotes defenseman Connor Murphy at the near post, then off defenseman Oliver Ekman-Larsson at the far post and into the open side at 15:13 of the second period. It was Hansen’s 16th goal of the season.

NOTES: Canucks C Brandon Sutter suffered a fractured jaw and D Alex Edler suffered a fractured fibula in Tuesday’s game in Denver, the team confirmed. Both returned to Vancouver and are out indefinitely. To replace them, the Canucks will recall D Yannick Weber and C Alex Friesen ... Coyotes C Boyd Gordon (hand) is listed as week-to-week, but coach Dave Tippett said that timeline could increase based on a recent diagnosis. The Coyotes recalled C Tyler Gaudet from their AHL affiliate in Springfield to take Gordon’s roster spot. ... Despite Sutter’s injury, Canucks RW Radim Vrbata was on the fourth line with C Jared McCann and LW Adam Cracknell for a second straight game. Vrbata has 11 goals and 22 points in 51 games after notching 31 goals and 63 points last season. He can become an unrestricted free agent after this season and has been the subject of trade-deadline rumors. ... Coyotes RW Viktor Tikhonov and D Jarred Tinordi were healthy scratches.