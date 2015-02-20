Preview: Canucks at Devils

The New Jersey Devils continue their six-game homestand when they face off against the Vancouver Canucks on Friday. New Jersey kicked off its stretch at Prudential Center in winning fashion as it posted a 2-1 shootout victory over Buffalo on Tuesday. Patrik Elias scored a power-play goal in regulation before Scott Gomez and Jacob Josefson tallied in the bonus format as the Devils halted their four-game losing streak.

Vancouver began its five-game East Coast road trip with a 5-4 shootout triumph over the New York Rangers on Thursday. Captain Henrik Sedin scored a pair of goals in regulation while Alex Burrows and Radim Vrbata converted in the bonus format as the Canucks won for the fourth time in five overall contests. Vancouver claimed the opener of the two-game season series on Nov. 25, posting a 2-0 home victory as Burrows and Shawn Matthias tallied while Ryan Miller turned aside all 20 shots he faced.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, RSN Pacific (Vancouver), MSG Plus (New York)

ABOUT THE CANUCKS (33-21-3): Vancouver has dominated the Devils of late, winning six straight overall meetings and three in a row at New Jersey. The Canucks have not lost in the all-time series since Jan. 13, 2009. Rookie Bo Horvat is riding a five-game point streak (three goals, two assists) and has notched at least one point in nine of his last 11 contests.

ABOUT THE DEVILS (22-26-9): Cory Schneider is expected to make his league-leading 50th start of the season Friday. The former Canuck, who has allowed fewer than three goals in eight of his last nine contests, is 0-1-2 against his original team. Elias’ tally against the Sabres was his 1,007th career point, moving him past Lanny McDonald for sole possession of 80th place on the all-time list.

OVERTIME

1. The Devils have scored a power-play goal in back-to-back contests after going five straight games without one.

2. Matthias has registered six goals in his last seven games.

3. New Jersey has gone 4-5 in shootouts following an 18-game losing streak in the bonus format.

PREDICTION: Devils 3, Canucks 2