Preview: Canucks at Devils

After getting off to a disappointing start to their season-high seven-game road trip, the Vancouver Canucks look to bounce back when they visit the New Jersey Devils on Sunday. Vancouver kicked off its lengthy trek Saturday with a 3-2 loss at Buffalo, marking the first time this campaign it failed to earn at least one point on the road (4-1-1).

The Canucks battled back from a two-goal deficit before former Sabre Ryan Miller allowed the winning goal with 17 seconds remaining in the third period Saturday. New Jersey continues its three-game homestand that began Friday with a 4-2 triumph over reigning Stanley Cup champion Chicago. It was the third win in four home games for the Devils, who have scored four goals in four of their last seven overall contests. Vancouver and New Jersey split their two meetings last season, with each club winning at home.

TV: 5 p.m. ET, SNET-Pacific (Vancouver), MSG-Plus 2 (New Jersey)

ABOUT THE CANUCKS (6-4-4): It took Chris Higgins only two games to record his first goal of the season. The 32-year-old left wing missed Vancouver’s first 12 contests with a fractured foot, which he suffered during the preseason. Captain Henrik Sedin is riding a five-game point streak after scoring his first goal in seven contests on Saturday.

ABOUT THE DEVILS (7-5-1): Cory Schneider could be watching his former team from the bench Sunday after making 10 consecutive starts (7-2-1). If Keith Kinkaid gets the call, it would be his third start of the season and first since falling to Nashville on Oct. 13. Jiri Tlusty returned to action Friday after missing two games with a shoulder injury, recording two shots and a plus-1 rating in 14:46 of ice time.

OVERTIME

1. Devils RW Kyle Palmieri has notched eight of his 10 points this season over his last seven contests.

2. Vancouver is 0-for-7 on the power play over its last three games.

3. New Jersey C Travis Zajac has recorded at least one point in six of his last eight contests after beginning the season with a four-game drought.

PREDICTION: Canucks 4, Devils 2