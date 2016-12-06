Preview: Canucks at Devils

Michael Cammalleri is atop an offensive tidal wave of late and the veteran forward looks to continue his impressive ride on Tuesday as the New Jersey Devils make a brief stop home to face the Vancouver Canucks. Cammalleri capped a two-goal performance by scoring in overtime of a 5-4 victory at Nashville on Saturday, increasing the 34-year-old's point total to 14 (nine goals, five assists) in his last eight games.

Cammalleri hasn't been shy about lighting up the scoreboard versus Vancouver, scoring a goal and setting up two others in the last encounter to up his point total to 32 (17 goals, 15 assists) in 37 career meetings. New Jersey would love more of the same from Cammalleri as it returns home for just the second time in an 11-game stretch on Tuesday. The Canucks can relate with the Devils, as the former opens a five-game road trip on Tuesday while in the midst of eight of 11 away from British Columbia. The road has not been kind for Vancouver, which owns a paltry 3-7-1 mark away from Rogers Arena.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, NHL.TV, SNP (Vancouver), MSG Plus-2 (New Jersey)

ABOUT THE CANUCKS (11-12-2): Captain Henrik Sedin notched an assist to extend his point streak to three games on Saturday as Vancouver posted its fourth win in six outings with a 3-2 shootout victory over Toronto. The 36-year-old Swede scored in his last meeting with New Jersey and owns 15 points (three goals, 12 assists) in 17 career encounters. Twin brother Daniel tallied versus the Maple Leafs but has just five points (three goals, two assists) on the road this season while veteran goalie Ryan Miller is just 1-6-0 with a gaudy 3.23 goals-against average away from home.

ABOUT THE DEVILS (11-7-6): Cory Schneider may have been drafted by Vancouver in the first round of the 2004 draft, but a lot of water has gone under the bridge since he last donned a Canucks jersey. "There are not many guys left who I played with, even the coaching staff is totally different," Schneider told NorthJersey.com on whether Tuesday's game holds any extra emphasis. "But the staff there, the trainers and medical is still there so it's good to see them. There are very few familiar faces. But there's still a lot of fond memories from there so it’s always a fun game to play." Schneider has dropped five of his last six decisions (1-3-2), but holds a 2-1-2 lifetime mark versus the Canucks with a 2.17 goals-against average.

OVERTIME

1. New Jersey LW Taylor Hall has seven points (one goal, six assists) in his last five games, with the last two contests coming after arthroscopic surgery.

2. Vancouver F Derek Dorsett, who is out indefinitely, will undergo "cervical fusion surgery to repair disk degeneration in his neck," the team announced on Monday.

3. The Devils have permitted at least three goals in nine consecutive contests.

PREDICTION: Canucks 2, Devils 1