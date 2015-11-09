Devils 4, Canucks 3 (OT)

NEWARK, N.J. -- Kyle Palmieri’s power-play goal with 1:27 left in overtime lifted the New Jersey Devils to 4-3 win over the Vancouver Canucks at the Prudential Center on Sunday.

Left wingers Adam Henrique, Mike Cammalleri and Sergey Kalinin scored for New Jersey (8-5-1) in regulation while left wingers Chris Higgins and Sven Baertschi and defenseman Alex Edler scored for Vancouver (6-4-5).

Goaltender Keith Kinkaid made 28 saves for the Devils, winners of two straight, while goalie Ryan Miller stopped 24 for the Canucks, who lost their third in a row.

The Devils went into the first intermission with a 2-1 lead.

New Jersey and Vancouver traded goals in the opening 5:18. Higgins’ goal from the slot at 2:20 gave the Canucks a 1-0 lead, but Henrique equalized with a short-handed goal at 5:18. Cammalleri gave the Devils a 2-1 lead with his fifth of the season at 16:32. Henrique gained control of the puck in the defensive zone and set Cammalleri and right winger Lee Stempniak up-ice with a quick clearing pass. Stempniak carried the puck into the offensive zone before feeding Cammalleri, who used a quick move to get Miller out of position.

Vancouver right winger Jake Virtanen appeared to draw the Canucks even just seconds after Cammalleri’s goal, but the goal was disallowed following a coach’s challenge when replays showed left winger Alexandre Burrows making contact in the crease with Kinkaid.

The teams traded goals in a span of 1:26 midway through the second period. Kalinin’s first NHL goal pushed New Jersey’s lead to 3-1, but Edler’s off-wing shot ricocheted past Kinkaid at 11:57 to cut the deficit to a single goal.

Bartsch tied the game 3-3 with his first of the season at 14:06. The Vancouver forward whipped a shot from the low, left slot as he fell to the ice.

The Canucks were 0-for-6 on their man advantages, while New Jersey went 1-for-5 on the power play, with the lone successful chance being Palmieri’s overtime winner.

Vancouver had a five-minute power play in the third, due to a major and 10-minute misconduct assessed to Devils defenseman Adam Larsson following a hit to Canucks center Jared McCann.

NOTES: D Alex Biega replaced D Christopher Tanev in the lineup for the Canucks. Prior to the game, coach Willie Desjardins announced Tanev was day-to-day with an upper-body injury. “It’s a tough league, lots of times you go through your D-men in a year. The number of shots that they block, and they get hit, the strength of forechecks nowadays, it’s hard for (defensemen). Coming into the year we expected to have 10 or 11 ‘D.’ That’s kind of what happens in this league,” Desjardins said. He analyzed Biega thusly: “He’s got good speed, he works hard, I liked the way he played when he was up here. He’s been waiting for the chance. I‘m excited to see him, I think he’ll play well.” ... New Jersey scratched D Eric Gelinas and LW Stefan Matteau.