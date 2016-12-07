EditorsNote: fixes "Merrill" in notes

Devils edge Vancouver, stay hot at home

NEWARK, N.J. -- Ben Lovejoy isn't known for his offense. Most defensemen tabbed with the "stay at home" label will usually talk about their contentment with playing tough in their zone, checking and just being happy to contribute in some way to a victory.

Lovejoy is not most defensemen.

"It's the best," Lovejoy said of scoring goals after notching his first of the season in the New Jersey Devils' 3-2 win against the Vancouver Canucks at Prudential Center on Tuesday night. "I'd gladly trade positions with Taylor Hall or (Michael) Cammalleri or (Nick) Palmieri. I would love to score 30 goals but I've never had that in my game. I block shots and hit people and try to play good defense for a living.

"It's an awesome job but scoring is the best. I wish I did it way more often."

Related Coverage Preview: Canucks at Devils

Lovejoy's first goal since March 29 as a member of the Pittsburgh Penguins put the Devils ahead 3-1 in the second period and proved to be significant, as Canucks center Henrik Sedin cut the lead to 3-2 early in the third period. Lovejoy's goal was a blast from the blue line that was aided by screen from Palmieri that was close to goaltender interference.

Was Lovejoy worried the goal would be reversed with a coach's challenge?

"I was worried that Palmieri was just going to try and take it," Lovejoy joked. "It glanced off his pants or something. He did a great job in front of the net. I'm not beating too many goalies from that deep without a screen."

Palmieri and Hall scored the other goals for the Devils (14-7-3), who improved to 8-0-2 at Prudential Center. They are the only team that has yet to lose in regulation at home this season.

The goals are somewhat of an afterthought in what was a brutal game. Devils center Travis Zajac was left bloody and prone on the ice late in the first period after crashing into the boards with some help from Canucks center Michael Chaput, who was not penalized on the play.

A skirmish broke out following the hit that left the Devils down two men for two minutes, as defenseman John Moore was assessed a penalty for instigating a fight and coach John Hynes drew a bench minor for unsportsmanlike conduct for arguing the non-call.

Left winger Daniel Sedin converted on the 5-on-3 power play early in the second period to pull the Canucks (11-13-2) into a 1-1 tie, but Palmieri scored a power-play goal later in the period and Lovejoy added the needed insurance goal.

While Zajac was able to return from his hit with a full shield to protect his face, Canucks defenseman Philip Larsen wasn't as lucky after he was rocked by Hall early in the second period. The two came together behind the Canucks net and Larsen had to be stretchered off the ice. The Canucks reported that Larsen was conscious and responsive as he left the ice but did not return.

The hit wasn't penalized but that didn't make Canucks coach Willie Desjardins feel any better about it.

"I have a problem with any hit, legal or not, when a player gets hit that hard," Desjardins said. "It was difficult for us after that."

"It's scary, that's all you can say," said Canucks goaltender Jacob Markstrom, who made 19 saves and did his best to protect a seemingly unconscious Larsen as a brawl broke out around him. "You never want to see things like that."

Palmieri's tie-breaking goal came on a power play that was the result of the brouhaha that broke out after the hit. The Canucks didn't gather themselves until the third period, but it was too late, as goaltender Cory Schneider shut the door and allowed fewer than three goals in a game for the first time in six starts.

"We did a great job defensively," said Schneider, who stopped 22 shots. "I keep it under three, that gives us a pretty good chance to win. I need to do that more often and just build off this and keep it going in the right direction."

NOTES: Canucks RW Derek Dorsett will have surgery to repair a degenerative disc condition. There is no timetable for his return. ... This was the first contest of a five-game road trip for the Canucks. ... The Canucks scratched D Alex Biega and C Joseph LaBate. ... Devils C Sergey Kalinin was back in the lineup after missing two games with a lower-body injury. ... Devils C Pavel Zacha was out of the lineup after being hit in the mouth with a puck against the Nashville Predators on Saturday. Zacha is listed as day-to-day. ... The Devils scratched D Jon Merrill and C Jacob Josefson.