Preview: Canucks at Ducks

The Anaheim Ducks put their perfect home record on the line Sunday, when they welcome the Pacific Division-rival Vancouver Canucks. The Ducks improved to a franchise-best 7-0-0 at Honda Center after captain Ryan Getzlaf notched his first career hat trick in a 6-2 win over Buffalo on Friday. Anaheim has won four straight overall to improve to 7-0-1 in its last eight contests.

Vancouver also enjoyed a four-game winning streak before dropping three of its following five games (2-2-1), including Saturday’s 5-1 lopsided loss at Los Angeles. Defenseman Dan Hamhuis scored his third goal in four contests for the Canucks, who fell to 1-1-1 on their four-game road trip. Coach John Tortorella’s club will begin a six-game homestand against San Jose on Thursday.

TV: 8 p.m. ET, RSN Pacific (Vancouver), Prime Ticket (Anaheim)

ABOUT THE CANUCKS (11-6-2): After allowing two goals or fewer in six straight games, Roberto Luongo permitted twice as many on just 18 shots before receiving an early hook in Saturday’s setback. Eddie Lack finished up and is expected to make his fourth start - and first since Oct. 25 - against Anaheim. Captain Henrik Sedin recorded a career-best 12-game point streak and twin brother Daniel had a seven-game run before being held off the scoresheet in each of the last two contests.

ABOUT THE DUCKS (14-3-1): Dustin Penner scored a goal and matched a career high by setting up three others in the rout of the Sabres. Penner, who is riding a career-high five-game assist streak, joined Getzlaf with a day off from practice on Saturday. Coach Bruce Boudreau showed his sense of humor by saying the two received “four-point maintenance days.”

OVERTIME

1. Anaheim RW Corey Perry has scored four goals and set up two others during his four-game point streak.

2. Vancouver has successfully killed its last 20 penalties over the last six contests.

3. Ducks G Jonas Hiller won two of the three meetings with Vancouver last season to improve to 10-5-3 lifetime against the club.

PREDICTION: Ducks 5, Canucks 1