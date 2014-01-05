Preview: Canucks at Ducks

The Anaheim Ducks attempt to make the Vancouver Canucks their latest victims at Honda Center when the Pacific Division rivals face off on Sunday. Anaheim is the only team in the league without a regulation loss at home, going 16-0-2 in its own building. The Ducks extended their season-opening home point streak to 18 games - and their winning streak at Honda Center to six contests - on Friday as defenseman Ben Lovejoy registered his first career two-goal performance in a 5-2 triumph over Edmonton.

Vancouver is coming off its third straight loss, a 3-1 setback at Los Angeles on Saturday. Roberto Luongo faced 48 shots as he returned from a three-game absence due to a lower-body injury and Ryan Kesler ended his 10-game goal-scoring drought with a power-play tally. The Canucks failed in their first attempt to topple the Ducks in Anaheim, dropping a 3-1 decision on Nov. 10.

TV: 8 p.m. ET, RSN Pacific (Vancouver), Prime Ticket (Anaheim)

ABOUT THE CANUCKS (23-13-7): All signs point to rookie Eddie Lack getting the start Sunday, as Luongo had an enormous workload in his first game back from injury. Kesler’s goal was his first since netting the game-winner against Colorado on Dec. 8. The 29-year-old native of Michigan, who was named to the United States Olympic roster on Wednesday, has scored 12 of his 16 goals this season on the road.

ABOUT THE DUCKS (30-8-5): Andrew Cogliano, who is on pace to set career highs in both goals and points, signed a four-year contract extension Saturday worth a reported $12 million. “I‘m more than happy, unbelievably happy, to be here playing for this team,” the 26-year-old said. “There really is no reason for me to even look at any offers or any teams. I have a place here I really enjoy being.” Cogliano has been on fire of late, collecting 12 points in his last 12 games and netting a goal in four of the last five.

OVERTIME

1. Vancouver has scored fewer than three goals in six of its last seven games.

2. The Ducks are 2-0-0 on their four-game homestand and have won 12 of 13 overall contests.

3. The Canucks visit Anaheim a third and final time on Jan. 15.

PREDICTION: Ducks 5, Canucks 2