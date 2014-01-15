Preview: Canucks at Ducks

The Vancouver Canucks hope the third time will be a charm when they visit the red-hot Anaheim Ducks on Wednesday. Vancouver looks to end the Ducks’ streaks of nine straight home wins, seven consecutive overall victories and 21 home games in a row with at least one point as it visits Anaheim for the third time this season. The Canucks dropped a 3-1 decision on Nov. 10 before losing 4-3 in overtime on Jan. 5.

Vancouver began its three-game road trip Monday with a 1-0 loss at Los Angeles, its sixth defeat in seven contests (1-3-3). The Ducks, meanwhile, topped Detroit by an identical 1-0 score Sunday to improve to 19-0-2 at Honda Center. With a win or non-regulation loss on Wednesday, Anaheim will tie the 2008-09 San Jose Sharks for the third-longest home point streak to start a season.

TV: 10:30 p.m. ET, RSN Pacific (Vancouver), FSN West (Anaheim)

ABOUT THE CANUCKS (24-14-9): Rookie Eddie Lack is likely to start again in place of Roberto Luongo, who remains day-to-day with an ankle injury. Lack has allowed just one goal in each of his last two starts but is 1-2-3 since posting a five-game winning streak. Vancouver has struggled offensively of late, scoring fewer than three goals in nine of its last 12 contests.

ABOUT THE DUCKS (35-8-5): Jonas Hiller is riding a personal 14-game winning streak, which is the second-longest single-season run in NHL history. The 31-year-old Swiss netminder is three victories away from matching the record streak set in 1975-76 by Boston’s Gilles Gilbert. Captain Ryan Getzlaf, who leads the team with 53 points, is expected to return to action after missing the win over Detroit with a foot injury.

OVERTIME

1. Anaheim has won 17 of its last 18 games, losing only at San Jose on Dec. 29.

2. The Canucks have lost five of their last seven road contests (2-3-2).

3. Ducks Ds Luca Sbisa (hand) and Bryan Allen (lower body) skated Tuesday and could both be back in the lineup by the end of next week.

PREDICTION: Ducks 3, Canucks 1