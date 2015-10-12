FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Preview: Canucks at Ducks
Sections
Featured
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
U.S.
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years kills dozens
Mexico
Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years kills dozens
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
October 13, 2015 / 5:11 AM / 2 years ago

Preview: Canucks at Ducks

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

The Anaheim Ducks look to rebound from a rough season opener when they make their 2015-16 home debut against the Vancouver Canucks on Monday. The Ducks, who lost Game 7 of the Western Conference final at home to Chicago this past spring, allowed 44 shots while registering only three in the third period of a 2-0 loss at rival San Jose on Saturday.

“The positive is we know how hard we have to work,” Ducks coach Bruce Boudreau told reporters. “It’s a game where they worked from beginning to end. We had spots where we were gliding. We can’t afford to do that.” Vancouver posted points in each of its first two games of the campaign, posting a 5-1 victory at Calgary on Wednesday before dropping a 3-2 decision in overtime three days later in the back end of the home-and-home series. Daniel Sedin leads the Canucks with a goal and two assists while Ryan Miller has stopped 64-of-68 shots. Vancouver defenseman Alex Edler was a late scratch Saturday due to the flu Saturday and is questionable for Monday.

TV: 10 p.m. ET, RSN (Vancouver), Prime Ticket, FSN San Diego (Anaheim)

ABOUT THE CANUCKS (1-0-1): Coach Willie Desjardins wasn’t exactly thrilled to watch his team cough up a third-period lead on Saturday before losing in overtime. “It was nice to get one point, but I think that is a game where you have to find a way to get two,” he told reporters afterward. The Canucks, who are 1-for-7 on the power play, have given up a total of 28 third-period shots through the first two contests. Jared McCann scored his first career goal in his second game Saturday and fellow rookie Ben Hutton, a defenseman, has posted a pair of assists in two contests.

ABOUT THE DUCKS (0-1-0): Boudreau split up star forwards Ryan Getzlaf and Corey Perry to start Saturday’s season opener before putting them back together on a line with newcomer Carl Hagelin in the third period. Frederik Andersen made 42 saves against San Jose to keep the Ducks in the contest. “What I worked on this summer, I could tell improvement in my game already,” he told reporters. Jakob Silfverberg, who received a head shot from the Sharks’ Raffi Torres late in the preseason, led Anaheim with four shots on goal Saturday.

OVERTIME

1. The Ducks gained points in four of their five meetings with the Canucks last season (3-1-1), with three of the games going beyond regulation.

2. Vancouver RW Radim Vrbata has registered 11 shots over his first two games without recording a point.

3. Anaheim D Kevin Bieksa played the first 597 contests of his career with the Canucks before being traded over the summer.

PREDICTION: Ducks 6, Canucks 4

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.