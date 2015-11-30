Preview: Canucks at Ducks

The Anaheim Ducks continue their six-game homestand when they host the Pacific Division-rival Vancouver Canucks on Monday. Anaheim began its lengthy stretch at Honda Center with a 3-2 overtime loss to Chicago on Friday in a rematch of the 2015 Western Conference final.

Andrew Cogliano and Chris Stewart scored as the Ducks owned a 2-0 lead late in the third period before allowing a pair of tallies in the final 1:41 and the winner 1:53 into the extra session. Vancouver is 1-0-1 on its four-game road trip, edging Minnesota on Wednesday before falling to Dallas in a shootout two days later. The Canucks have lost eight of their last 11 road games (3-4-4) after winning their first three away from home. Vancouver won its first trip to Anaheim this season as Alex Burrows scored the decisive goal in the third round of a 2-1 shootout victory on Oct. 12.

TV: 10 p.m. ET, SNET-Pacific (Vancouver), FSN West (Anaheim)

ABOUT THE CANUCKS (9-8-7): Daniel Sedin has been on a tear of late, collecting six goals and six assists during a seven-game point streak. The 35-year-old Swede, who has posted multi-point performances in three of his last four contests, leads the team in both goals (11) and points (27). Sedin has been a major contributor on the power play this season, scoring four of Vancouver’s 18 tallies and setting up six others.

ABOUT THE DUCKS (8-11-5): Nate Thompson returned to the team following a conditioning stint with San Diego of the American Hockey League but will remain on injured reserve after undergoing offseason shoulder surgery. Anaheim recalled defenseman Shea Theodore from San Diego, where he recorded two goals and nine assists in 19 games. The 20-year-old, who was selected with the 26th overall pick in the 2013 draft, has yet to make his NHL debut.

OVERTIME

1. The Canucks have scored three goals or fewer in seven of their last eight games.

2. Anaheim G Frederik Andersen is unlikely to play against Vancouver as he recovers from the flu.

3. Vancouver rookie D Ben Hutton (lower body) is expected to miss his fifth consecutive contest Monday.

PREDICTION: Ducks 5, Canucks 3