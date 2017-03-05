FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
5 months ago
Preview: Canucks at Ducks
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Business
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Jerry Lewis, king of goofball comedy, dies at 91
Entertainment
Jerry Lewis, king of goofball comedy, dies at 91
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
World
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
March 6, 2017 / 4:04 AM / 5 months ago

Preview: Canucks at Ducks

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

The Anaheim Ducks attempt to post consecutive victories for the first time in more than a month when they continue their three-game homestand Sunday against the Vancouver Canucks. Anaheim, which last won back-to-back contests with 2-1 triumphs at home over Tampa Bay and Colorado on Jan. 17 and 19, posted a 5-2 triumph over Toronto on Friday in the opener of its stretch at Honda Center.

Rickard Rakell extended his team lead to 26 goals by scoring a pair for the Ducks, who are just two points ahead of Calgary for third place in the Pacific Division. Vancouver is concluding its California trip after edging Los Angeles 4-3 on Saturday to halt its four-game slide (0-3-1). Sven Baertschi scored twice to halt his five-game drought as the Canucks climbed within nine points of the Kings for the second wild-card spot in the Western Conference. Baertschi, who matched the career high of 15 goals he set last season, has scored in only four of his last 17 games — recording two-goal performances in three of them.

TV: 8 p.m. ET, Sportsnet, TVA (Vancouver), Prime Ticket (Anaheim)

ABOUT THE CANUCKS (27-30-7): Nikolay Goldobin made an impressive debut for Vancouver on Saturday, scoring what proved to be the game-winning goal in the second period. The 21-year-old Russian left wing was acquired from San Jose on Tuesday in a deal that sent Jannik Hansen to the Sharks. The next appearance by Jayson Megna, who is mired in a 10-game point drought, will be his 100th in the NHL.

ABOUT THE DUCKS (33-21-10): Rakell netted his career-high eighth game-winning tally of the season Friday, pulling within one of Los Angeles' Jeff Carter for the league lead. The 23-year-old Swede entered 2016-17 with eight winners in 165 NHL contests. Hampus Lindholm passed Ruslan Salei (105) for ninth place on the franchise list in points among defensemen and is two away from tying Lubomir Visnovsky (108) for eighth.

OVERTIME

1. The Ducks signed C Logan Shaw, who has recorded two goals and four assists in 44 games this season — his first with the team, to a one-year contract extension.

2. Vancouver inked F Zack MacEwen to a three-year entry-level contract.

3. Anaheim C Ryan Kesler is two assists shy of 300 for his career.

PREDICTION: Ducks 4, Canucks 1

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.