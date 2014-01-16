Ducks 9, Canucks 1: Corey Perry scored two goals and set up two others while Teemu Selanne added a pair of power-play tallies and an assist as host Anaheim went 6-for-11 with the man advantage en route to extending a trio of impressive streaks.

Nick Bonino also had two power-play goals, defenseman Sami Vatanen recorded a tally and two assists and Jakob Silfverberg added one of each for the Ducks, who posted their 10th straight home victory and eighth in a row overall while improving to 20-0-2 at Honda Center. Andrew Cogliano also scored and Frederik Andersen made 31 saves as Anaheim matched the 2008-09 San Jose Sharks (20-0-2) for the third-longest season-opening home point streak in NHL history.

Zack Kassian scored a power-play goal for the Canucks, who racked up 58 of their 73 penalty minutes in the third period and lost for the seventh time in eight games (1-4-3). Joacim Eriksson was torched for six goals on 31 shots while making his NHL debut in relief of Eddie Lack, who allowed three tallies on 13 shots in just under 24 minutes.

Anaheim, which set franchise marks with nine goals and six power-play tallies, got things started 4:27 into the contest as Cogliano beat Lack from alone in front after receiving a feed from Silfverberg for his seventh goal in 11 games. Selanne tipped Vatanen’s one-timer past the rookie goaltender with 2:03 left in the first period and Perry chased Lack at 3:58 of the second, when his shot from below the left faceoff circle went off Vancouver defenseman Dan Hamhuis’ stick and into the net.

Bonino made it 4-0 at the six-minute mark with a blast from the top of the slot and completed his second career multi-goal performance at 14:34 with a one-timer from the right circle during a 5-on-3 situation. Silfverberg banged a rebound past Eriksson with a one-man advantage 55 seconds later and Perry capped his fifth two-goal effort of the season midway through the third, when his shot went in off Canucks blue-liner Kevin Bieksa’s stick.

GAME NOTEBOOK: The Ducks were awarded a 5-on-3 advantage for seven minutes when Canucks LW Tom Sestito and RW Jannik Hansen each received instigator minors and fighting majors with 7:11 remaining in the third period while no Anaheim player was penalized. Selanne and Vatanen scored during the lengthy power play. ... Selanne played in his 1,425th career game, moving past Pat Verbeek for sole possession of 26th place on the all-time list. His first goal proved to be the 110th game-winner of his career, tying him with Brett Hull for fourth in NHL history. ... Vancouver has scored fewer than three goals in 10 of its last 13 games and lost six of its last eight road contests (2-4-2). ... Ducks captain Ryan Getzlaf and D Hampus Lindholm each notched two assists, giving the club seven players with multi-point performances. D Cam Fowler and RWs Dustin Penner and Tim Jackman were the only Anaheim skaters without a point.