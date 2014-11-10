EditorsNote: corrects second Bonino quote

Bonino’s shootout goal lifts Canucks over Ducks

ANAHEIM, Calif. -- Vancouver bested Anaheim 2-1 in a shootout at Honda Center on Sunday thanks to Canucks center Nick Bonino, a former Ducks forward, who scored the lone goal in tiebreaking skills competition.

“It doesn’t get much better than that, getting the win in a shootout was something,” Bonino said.

It was the first game between the teams since Bonino and defenseman Luca Sbisa were traded to Vancouver for Anaheim center Ryan Kesler. Kesler was Anaheim’s final shooter, but his wrist shot hit the post.

“It’s pretty well written if it’s a movie,” Bonino said.

Winger Alex Burrows scored for Vancouver, while defenseman Sami Vatanen’s power-play marker was Anaheim’s only goal in regulation.

Ducks goalie Frederik Andersen blocked 34 of 35 shots. Vancouver’s Eddie Lack made 28 of 29 saves, including four in less than 40 seconds to conclude the overtime period.

Related Coverage Preview: Canucks at Ducks

“We left him out to dry a few to dry a few times on the back-to-backs here, so for him to get the win here, to get his first of the year, we’re really happy,” Bonino said.

Vancouver secured six out of a possible eight points on their road trip and are off to a fast start under new coach Willie Desjardins.

“He’s been very positive, a lot of positive reinforcement and being honest with each other,” Canucks defenseman Kevin Bieksa said.

Bieksa initiated a fight with left winger Patrick Maroon off the opening draw Sunday.

“There was no chirping,” Bieksa said. “I just felt like you go into these games, it’s a big game against a division rival, so I don’t think you guy in testing the waters, you go in attacking.”

After a physical but scoreless first period, Anaheim drew a penalty 2:35 into the second period and scored two seconds later as Vatanen’s wrist shot found the back of the net. Vatanen has four goals and 10 points this season, all of which have come on the power play.

“Physically, we took a lot of heavy hits early,” said Desjardins.

Vancouver earned the equalizer 11:49 into the second period. Burrows deflected in a knuckling shot from defenseman Dan Hamhuis. The goal was Burrows’ second of the year and his first in six games.

Burrows had another dangerous chance during a goalmouth scramble. Vancouver drew a penalty on the sequence, but Anaheim’s penalty killers rendered it moot.

Late in the second period, Vancouver right winger Jannik Hansen had his breakaway thwarted by his countryman Andersen. Vancouver held a possession advantage, outshooting Anaheim 14-6 in the second period.

That advantage carried over into the final frame, where Vancouver had runs of three and seven straight shots on goal. Andersen turned aside Burrows and defenseman Yanick Weber in succession as the Canucks threatened just past the 11-minute mark of the period.

For the second straight game, Vatanen had perhaps the best scoring chance of overtime. He sent a shot from the left slot wide, a position just outside of where a broken stick nullified his overtime effort against Arizona on Friday.

Kesler played aggressively but could not produce a goal and right winger Andrew Cogliano could not finish an odd-man rush for the second straight game.

“It’s more frustrating than people think. Obviously, the guys who put the most pressure on themselves are in the room,” Cogliano said.

In addition to Kesler dinging the post, right winger Jakob Silfverberg hit the crossbar in the shootout for Anaheim. The Ducks have scored two or fewer goals in seven of their last eight games.

“That’s just the way the goal-scoring is going,” Ducks coach Bruce Boudreau said. “We’re missing by a tad here and a tad there.”

NOTES: Attendance was 16,749. Ducks RW Corey Perry (flu), D Francois Beauchemin (flu), D Cam Fowler (lower body), D Ben Lovejoy (finger). D Mark Fistric (back), G John Gibson (groin) and RW Kyle Palmieri (ankle) missed Sunday’s game. ... Anaheim recalled D Mat Clark from AHL Norfolk. Clark and D Josh Manson were inserted into the lineup. ... Canucks RW Radim Vrbata (leg), Canucks RW Derek Dorsett (undisclosed), RW Zack Kassian (leg) and LW Tom Sestito (lower body) were out of action. ... Vancouver recalled LW Brandon DeFazio from AHL Utica.