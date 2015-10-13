Miller’s shootout saves lead Canucks past Ducks

ANAHEIM, Calif. -- Even though the NHL created a new overtime format to prevent shootouts, the Anaheim Ducks and Vancouver Canucks still needed all 60 minutes of regulation, five minutes of overtime and the last shooter in the three-round shootout to decide a winner Monday.

Goalie Ryan Miller saved two of the three shots he faced in the shootout, and the Canucks earned a 2-1 win over Anaheim, spoiling the Ducks’ home opener at the Honda Center.

Left winger Alexandre Burrows scored the decisive shootout goal. Ducks goaltender Frederik Andersen thought he stopped the puck with his stick, but as he moved back, so did the puck.

”I try to get (Andersen) moving a little bit,“ Burrows said. ”Make him think that they you’re coming slow, put him to sleep a little bit, get him thinking you’re going to make a move on him and just surprise him with a quick shot five hole.

“I’ve done this one a few times, but I don’t think I’ve ever done it against Freddie, so I did it, and lucky enough, it went in tonight.”

Right winger Radim Vrbata also scored in the shootout for Vancouver, while left winger Jakob Silfverberg beat Miller for Anaheim’s only shootout goal.

The Canucks (2-0-1) experienced the new overtime format for the second time in their first three games of the season, while the Ducks (0-1-1) got their first official look at the three-on-three showdown.

The Ducks were handed a power play in the overtime period, giving them a fourth skater, but they failed to convert.

“When you get those things, you can’t force plays,” Anaheim coach Bruce Boudreau said. “I think we tried to force plays in areas that weren’t there, and when that happens and they get to clear it, it builds their moment up and brings ours down. It’s not a good thing. I think we have to go back to the drawing board when it comes to four-on-threes.”

Ducks defenseman Sami Vatanen broke a scoreless tie early in the second period. He blasted a slap shot past a screened Miller at 1:56. Left winger Andrew Cogliano got the puck from the hash marks along the boards, with his back turned, out and up to Vatenen at the point, setting up the goal.

“We needed to score a goal,” Boudreau said. “We shoot from the point and get traffic in front of the net, that’s when things happen. We had opportunities, but we didn’t get enough traffic in front of Ryan Miller, who is obviously playing pretty well right now.”

Vancouver answered just over six minutes later when right winger Adam Cracknell scored. The play started when left winger Brandon Prust got in the way of right winger Jannik Hansen’s initial shot on net. The block cleared just enough space for Cracknell to come through and snap the rebound past Andersen’s glove.

Anaheim had a scoring chance with just eight minutes left in regulation when center Shawn Horcoff split two defenders, but Miller came up with the big save.

“We battled hard,” Vatenen said. “It was just not one of those days when we were going to win the hockey game. We had some chances, but we just didn’t get the puck in the net.”

Miller finished with 28 saves through regulation and overtime. Andersen stopped 24 shots.

Both teams came out playing at a fast pace and fighting, literally.

Within the first two minutes of the game, Ducks defenseman Clayton Stoner and Prust dropped the gloves. Ten seconds later, Anaheim went on the power play when defenseman Alexander Edler was called for holding.

Each team had several chances and multiple power plays in the first period but could not find the net.

The Ducks hosts the Arizona Coyotes on Wednesday, the second game of a four-game homestand. The Canucks travel to Los Angeles for a matchup with the Kings on Tuesday night.

“It’s always tough to play back to back against these two teams,” Burrows said. “(The Kings have) been resting for a few days now, and we just need to regroup and rehydrate and get ready for (Tuesday) night.”

NOTES: Anaheim fell to 12-9-2 in home openers. Before Monday, the Ducks won four of the previous five. ... Ducks D Kevin Bieksa played his first game against the Canucks since being acquired on June 30, 2015. He was selected by Vancouver in the fifth round of the 2001 draft. ... Canucks G Jacob Markstrom (hamstring) and F Chris Higgins (fractured foot) are on injured reserve. ... Ducks RW Nate Thompson (shoulder surgery) is on the non-roster injured reserve. ... Scratches for the Canucks were D Yannick Weber and RW Jake Virtanen. ... The Ducks scratched RW Tim Jackman, D Josh Manson and C Chris Wagner.