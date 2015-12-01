Gibson, Ducks shut out Canucks

ANAHEIM, Calif. -- Three days after their most exasperating loss of the season, the Anaheim Ducks transformed their collective frustration into their most one-sided win so far.

Goalie John Gibson stopped 25 shots to earn his first shutout of the season in the Ducks’ 4-0 rout of the Vancouver Canucks on Monday night at the Honda Center.

“We haven’t had one like this all year,” Anaheim coach Bruce Boudreau said about the win. “It was good to be able to breathe the last five minutes of the game.”

On Friday, the Ducks squandered a 2-0 lead against the Chicago Blackhawks, who tied the score in the final two minutes before winning 3-2 in overtime.

“After the last game, we knew it was a big one tonight,” Gibson said. “Everybody played well, from the forwards blocking shots to the defense clearing rebounds. Everybody was generating offense.”

Anaheim’s ability to neutralize left winger Daniel Sedin and center Henrik Sedin proved pivotal. The Swedish twins combined for three shots, all from Daniel, who began the game tied for fourth in the NHL in points.

“You just don’t want to give them time and space,” Ducks center Shawn Horcoff said. “Every time they had the puck, we wanted to have someone on them tight and not give them any time to set up. They’re elite players, and if you do (allow them time), they’re going to make you pay.”

Horcoff, left winger Rickard Rakell, right winger Jakob Silfverberg and center Corey Perry provided the goals for the Ducks (9-11-5), who broke a two-game losing streak. The Canucks (9-9-7) absorbed their third loss in four games.

Gibson’s third career shutout came 19 months after he silenced Vancouver in his NHL debut. The Pittsburgh native made 18 saves in a 3-0 victory on April 7, 2014.

“Our energy level wasn’t there,” Henrik Sedin said. “We’ve been good all year at creating offense, but we’ve got to realize that to win in this league, you can’t give up four goals in a game. It’s impossible. I’ve said it before. In a league where the best teams score an average of three goals a game, if you give up more than that, you can’t win.”

The Ducks scored 1:19 into the game on Horcoff’s fourth goal. Right winger Andrew Cogliano passed from behind the net to Horcoff, who flicked a quick wrist shot from the top of the right circle past goalie Ryan Miller.

Rakell extended Anaheim’s lead to 2-0 when he backhanded a rebound in front of the crease for his sixth goal on a power play with 2.1 seconds left in the first period.

“That was a big goal,” Vancouver coach Willie Desjardins said. “We didn’t have a good first period, but we were there until the last 10 seconds of that period.”

The Canucks had their best chance to score on a two-on-one breakaway about four minutes into the second period. However, Ducks center Mike Santorelli, trailing the play, lunged and used his stick to deflect right winger Alexandre Burrows’ pass for center Adam Cracknell.

Silfverberg scored his second goal one minute into the third period on a rising slap shot from the right point into the upper-right corner of the net. Left winger Nick Ritchie earned an assist for his first NHL point.

Perry contributed his team-leading eighth goal at 8:39 of the final period, when he finished a breakaway with a wrist shot from the top of the slot. That goal drove Miller from the game in favor of Jacob Markstrom.

Miller, who made 25 saves, allowed four goals for the fifth time this season. Markstrom stopped the only shot he faced.

Vancouver had a four-minute power play when right winger Chris Stewart received a double minor for high sticking at 9:15 of the third period, but Anaheim’s penalty-killers held the Canucks to three shots on goal. The Ducks entered the game leading the NHL with a 87.1 percent rate of killing penalties.

NOTES: Vancouver scratched D Andrey Pedan and LW Sven Baertschi. ... Canucks D Ben Hutton (lower body) practiced Sunday, and he likely will return from injured reserve later this week, coach Willie Desjardins said. ... Canucks RW Jannik Hansen needs one point for 200 in his career. ... Vancouver’s defensemen had just eight goals coming into the game, the third-lowest total in the Western Conference. ... Anaheim scratched D Korbinian Holzer, D Shea Theodore and G Frederik Andersen, who practiced for the first time Saturday after missing three games because of the flu. Theodore and C Nate Thompson were recalled from San Diego (AHL) on Sunday. Thompson has yet to play for Anaheim after undergoing shoulder surgery in June. ... Ducks LW Jiri Sekac, who sprained his right ankle Nov. 1 against the Nashville Predators, is skating on his own, but no date is set for his return.