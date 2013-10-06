Preview: Canucks at Flames

Less than 24 hours after getting his first victory of his new job under his belt, coach John Tortorella leads the Vancouver Canucks into Calgary to take on the Flames on Sunday. Tortorella began his tenure behind Vancouver’s bench Thursday with a road loss to the San Jose Sharks. The Canucks bounced back in a big way in their home opener on Saturday, as Daniel Sedin and defenseman Jason Garrison each recorded a goal and an assist in a 6-2 triumph over the Edmonton Oilers.

Vancouver likely will be in for a tougher time against a Calgary club that earned three of a possible four points over its first two games - both on the road. The Flames squandered a pair of three-goal leads and ultimately lost in a shootout at Washington in their season opener Thursday but rebounded with a 4-3 victory at Columbus the following night. Both teams have been led offensively by their captains, with Henrik Sedin topping the Canucks with four points and defenseman Mark Giordano leading the Flames with three.

TV: 8 p.m. ET, RSN Pacific (Vancouver), RSN West (Calgary)

ABOUT THE CANUCKS (1-1-0): Vancouver was without Alex Burrows on Saturday and likely will be missing the left wing for a while as he suffered a broken foot while blocking a shot in Thursday’s season opener. “He’s going to be out a couple of weeks,” Tortorella said. “That’s where we are going to leave it right now.” Garrison leads the team with two goals and is tied with Sedin for second in scoring with three points.

ABOUT THE FLAMES (1-0-1): Beginning the season with solid performances in Washington and Columbus has Calgary feeling very good about itself. “Confidence is huge,” center Lance Bouma said. “It was a good road trip, and now we’ve got to build off it.” Center Matt Stajan will miss Sunday’s contest - and several more - with a leg contusion suffered in the season opener. “I don’t expect to see Staj for a little while,” coach Bob Hartley said.

OVERTIME

1. Flames C Sean Monahan, who was selected with the sixth overall pick in this past June’s draft, has notched a goal and an assist in his first two NHL games.

2. Vancouver RW Zack Kassian has three contests remaining on his eight-game suspension for a hit in the preseason that broke the jaw of Edmonton’s Sam Gagner.

3. Calgary C Jiri Hudler is off to a fast start, recording two goals in as many games after tallying only 10 times in 42 contests last season.

PREDICTION: Canucks 4, Flames 2