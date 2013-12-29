Preview: Canucks at Flames

The Vancouver Canucks will have had six full days between games by the time they hit the ice for Sunday’s showdown with the host Calgary Flames. Whether the Canucks benefit from the rest or struggle with the rust remains to be seen, but one thing is for certain: they won’t have Roberto Luongo in net. Luongo is sidelined with a lower-body injury, leaving the Vancouver goaltending duties in the hands of capable rookie backup Eddie Lack.

While the Canucks look to shake the cobwebs associated with a week-long break, the Flames are in action for the second time in three days. Calgary’s offense failed to show up for its first game out of the holiday layoff, as it dropped a 2-0 decision to the rival Edmonton Oilers behind a pair of goals from old nemesis Ryan Smyth. Vancouver comes in having won back-to-back games, most recently a 2-1 triumph over the Winnipeg Jets.

TV: 7:30 p.m. ET, RSN Pacific (Vancouver), RSN West (Calgary)

ABOUT THE CANUCKS (22-11-6): With Luongo expected to be sidelined for the next 7-10 days, Lack will try to do for the Canucks what one-time Vancouver netminder Cory Schneider did - namely, excel in the starter’s absence. “I’ve always thought I was capable of playing in this league and I’ve worked hard for a long time to get here,” Lack told the Vancouver Sun following Friday’s practice. “Roberto is our No. 1, but now that he’s out, it’s time for me to step up.” Lack is 6-2-0 with a 1.93 goals-against average and a .928 save percentage.

ABOUT THE FLAMES (14-18-6): The Flames are dealing with their own goaltending crisis; though theirs is more of a long-term thing. With Miikka Kiprusoff announcing his retirement in the offseason, Calgary was left scrambling to fill the gap - and did so with the tandem of Reto Berra and Karri Ramo, which has produced mixed results so far. Berra already has proven to be an improvement over Kiprusoff in one area, owning a 3-0 record in shootouts; Kiprusoff was just 23-37 for his career in the bonus format.

OVERTIME

1. Vancouver has won five of the last six meetings, scoring more than three goals four times over that stretch.

2. Berra is just 2-5-2 with a 2.79 GAA and an .898 save percentage in nine home games.

3. The Canucks own the league’s top penalty-killing unit, owning an 89.4 percent success rate through 39 games.

PREDICTION: Canucks 4, Flames 2