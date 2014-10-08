Preview: Canucks at Flames

Despite their overall struggles last season, the Vancouver Canucks had no problem against the Calgary Flames. Vancouver looks to continue the trend with a new bench boss as they visit their Pacific Division rival Wednesday in the season opener for both teams. The Canucks won all five meetings with the Flames in 2013-14, needing overtime in the first matchup in Calgary and a shootout in their initial contest in Vancouver while outscoring the Flames 16-8 overall.

The John Tortorella era in Vancouver lasted just one campaign as the ascerbic coach was fired in May and replaced by Willie Desjardins, who won Coach of the Year honors in the Western Hockey League before guiding the American Hockey League’s Texas Stars to the Calder Cup championship last season. Bob Hartley enters his third season behind Calgary’s bench in search of the club’s first playoff appearance since 2008-09. The veteran coach is in the final year of his contract but insists his status will not affect the team. “I‘m fine with it and it will not be a distraction,” Hartley said.

ABOUT THE CANUCKS (2013-14: 36-35-11, 5TH IN PACIFIC): Tortorella was not the only casualty as a result of Vancouver’s disappointing season, as general manager Mike Gillis also was dismissed while veteran center Ryan Kesler - who led the team with 25 goals - and defenseman Jason Garrison were traded to Anaheim and Tampa Bay, respectively. The Canucks received Nick Bonino, blue-liner Luca Sbisa and a handful of draft picks in the deals and also added grit by acquiring Derek Dorsett from the New York Rangers. Also joining Vancouver via free agency over the summer were former Vezina Trophy winner Ryan Miller and Radim Vrbata, who reached the 20-goal mark for the fourth time in his career while with Arizona in 2013-14.

ABOUT THE FLAMES (2013-14: 35-40-7, 6TH IN PACIFIC): Calgary also has a new veteran goaltender as it signed Jonas Hiller to a two-year contract after the Swiss netminder spent his first seven NHL seasons with Anaheim. The Flames produced some promising young forwards last campaign in rookie Sean Monahan (22 goals) and Joe Colborne (10 tallies, 18 assists) and hoped to add another this season in Sam Bennett, but the fourth overall pick in this year’s draft is battling a shoulder injury that may require surgery. “I had problems with this shoulder last year,” the 18-year-old said. “I didn’t think anything of it. I played through it all year. ... We’re not 100 percent sure what it is right now.” Youngster Johnny Gaudreau made the roster after appearing in one game last season, and the Flames hope he can add instant offense as 2013-14 leading goal scorer Mike Cammalleri (26) moved to New Jersey via free agency.

OVERTIME

1. Canucks D Kevin Bieksa (upper body) will be a game-time decision.

2. Calgary signed Raphael Diaz to a one-year contract Monday and assigned fellow D Tyler Wotherspoon to Adirondack of the AHL.

3. Vancouver struggled on the road last season, going 16-20-5, while Calgary broken even at home with a 19-19-3 record.

PREDICTION: Flames 3, Canucks 2