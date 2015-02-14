Preview: Flames at Canucks

The Calgary Flames began a stretch of nine wins in 13 games with a 1-0 victory over the Vancouver Canucks last month. The Flames look to rebound from their latest setback and even their four-game season series with Vancouver when they open a four-game homestand against their Pacific Division rival on Saturday. Rookie Johnny Gaudreau assisted on Mikael Backlund’s goal in the 1-0 triumph over the Canucks on Jan. 9 and also set up a tally for the fourth time in five contests in Calgary’s 5-3 setback to Los Angeles on Thursday.

The Flames’ misstep dropped them to 17-5-1 against Pacific rivals - with Vancouver winning the first two meetings of the series. The third-place Canucks moved two points ahead of Calgary by skating to a 5-2 triumph over Boston on Friday, highlighted by Shawn Matthias’ first career hat trick. Matthias has been held without a point in all three meetings with the Flames this season and has just one goal in 10 career encounters.

TV: 10 p.m. ET, CBC, TVA2

ABOUT THE CANUCKS (31-20-3): All-Star Radim Vrbata netted his team-leading 21st tally on Friday to extend his point streak to eight games (three goals, six assists). Eddie Lack has been downright stingy in four meetings with Calgary, but Backlund’s early first-period goal was all that was needed for the 27-year-old Swede to suffer the hard-luck loss in the last encounter. Lack, who finished with 22 saves, will receive another crack at the Flames as he owns a 3-1-0 record with one shutout and a slim 1.49 goals-against average versus the club.

ABOUT THE FLAMES (30-22-3): Mason Raymond scored twice in the setback to the Kings and has five tallies in his last five contests. The 29-year-old, however, has just one in four meetings with the team that selected him in the second round of the 2005 draft. David Jones, who has recorded a goal and an assist in the season series with Vancouver, also tallied on Thursday and has three goals and as many assists in his last six contests.

OVERTIME

1. Canucks RW Zack Kassian has collected three goals and three assists during his five-game point streak.

2. Calgary is 0-for-9 on the power play in three games this season versus Vancouver.

3. The Canucks are 6-for-55 with the man advantage in their last 17 contests.

PREDICTION: Flames 4, Canucks 3