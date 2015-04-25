Preview: Canucks at Flames

After failing on their initial attempt, the Calgary Flames take a second shot at winning their first playoff series in 11 years when they host the Vancouver Canucks in Game 6 of their Western Conference first-round matchup on Saturday. Calgary, which hasn’t advanced past the opening round since making a trip to the Stanley Cup final in 2004, split the first two games of the series in Vancouver before capturing the next two contests at Scotiabank Saddledome to grab a 3-1 lead.

With a chance to set up a second-round showdown with Pacific Division-rival Anaheim, the Flames were unable to seal the deal Thursday, dropping a 2-1 decision at Rogers Arena despite scoring first. David Jones gave Calgary an early lead as he scored his second goal of the series 2:40 into the contest, but Nick Bonino forged a tie in the middle period and Daniel Sedin snapped it 1:47 into the third. Ryan Miller made 20 saves in his first start since the regular-season finale as the Canucks avoided their third first-round exit in as many postseason appearances. Vancouver has not won a playoff series since 2011, when it lost to Boston in seven games in the Stanley Cup final.

TV: 9 p.m. ET, NBCSN, CBC, TVA

ABOUT THE CANUCKS: Miller will get the nod in net again Saturday after his strong effort helped the team stave off elimination. The 34-year-old veteran has been superb since replacing Eddie Lack after one period in Game 4, turning aside 35-of-36 shots. “A lot of times, it’s about just getting back into the fight, back into the battle of playoff games,” said Miller, who missed nearly two months with an injury. “I wanted to be there. ... You just have to prepare yourself to play and be ready.”

ABOUT THE FLAMES: Mikael Granlund made a guarantee for Game 6 without technically guaranteeing a victory, saying “There’s no way we’re going to lose,” the 22-year-old Finn said. “That’s the mindset we need to have going into the game. There’s no guarantees in life, so why would I guarantee something?” Michael Ferland continued to be a nuisance Thursday, delivering a game-best seven of Calgary’s 25 hits.

OVERTIME

1. The Flames have advanced past the first round only once since winning their lone championship in 1989.

2. Sedin registered a game-high seven shots Thursday as Vancouver outshot Calgary 17-8 in each of the first two periods.

3. Calgary is 8-1-2 in its last 11 home games, including this series.

PREDICTION: Flames 4, Canucks 2