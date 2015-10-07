Preview: Canucks at Flames

The Vancouver Canucks don’t have long to wait to begin exacting revenge for their quick exit last postseason as they visit the Pacific Division-rival Calgary Flames on Wednesday for the 2015-16 season opener for both teams. Vancouver fell to upstart Calgary in six games in their first-round series, losing all three contests at Scotiabank Saddledome to drop to 2-5 in playoff meetings with the Flames.

The Canucks made only a handful of additions to their roster over the summer and parted with a key member in defenseman Kevin Bieksa, who was traded to Anaheim for a second-round draft pick. Calgary’s first playoff appearance since 2009 ended in the second round, when it lost to the division-champion Ducks in five games. While surprising most experts by qualifying for the postseason in 2015, the Flames will be expected by many to return behind their group of talented young forwards. Sean Monahan shared the team lead with 31 goals in his second season, Johnny Gaudreau tied for first in rookie scoring with 64 points to become a finalist for the Calder Trophy and 2014 first-round pick Sam Bennett has a chance to capture the award after recording two goals and an assist in the playoff series against Vancouver.

TV: 10 p.m. ET, RSN, TVA2

ABOUT THE CANUCKS (2014-15: 48-29-5, 2ND IN PACIFIC): One of Vancouver’s offseason additions is Brandon Sutter, who was acquired from Pittsburgh in a deal involving Nick Bonino and will begin the season on a line with the Sedin twins. The 26-year-old son of Brent Sutter scored a career high-tying 21 goals for the Penguins last season and tied for second in the league with four short-handed tallies. Rugged left wing Brandon Prust, who was obtained from Montreal, is expected to make his Canucks debut against the team with which he began his NHL career.

ABOUT THE FLAMES (2014-15: 45-30-7, 3RD IN PACIFIC): Calgary strengthened its already formidable blue line over the summer by acquiring Dougie Hamilton from Boston for a trio of draft picks. The 22-year-old, who posted career highs of 10 goals and 32 assists last season, joins a defense corps that includes captain Mark Giordano, Dennis Wideman and TJ Brodie, who will begin the season on injured reserve. Karri Ramo will start in goal on Wednesday, but Jiri Hudler - who led the team in scoring last season with 76 points - is questionable as he battles the flu.

OVERTIME

1. Calgary lost LW Paul Byron, who was claimed off waivers by the Canadiens on Tuesday.

2. Canucks C Jared McCann could make his NHL debut Wednesday after earning a roster spot with a strong showing in training camp.

3. The division rivals, who meet in Vancouver on Saturday, split their four-game season series in 2014-15.

PREDICTION: Canucks 4, Flames 2