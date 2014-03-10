Canucks battle to 2-1 win over Flames

VANCOUVER, British Columbia -- The Vancouver Canucks still have trouble scoring more than two goals in a game, but on Saturday night a couple was enough.

Defenseman Yannick Weber skated in from the point to score the winning goal in the third period during a goal-mouth scramble as Vancouver beat the Calgary Flames 2-1 at Rogers Arena. The Canucks have scored more than two goals just three times in their past 21 games.

There were almost twice as many shots blocked by both teams than there were combined shots on goal.

“We have to scratch, claw and grind our way to get every point we can,” said Canucks coach John Tortorella, who made the rare move of coming into the team’s locker room during postgame interviews to rave to center Ryan Kesler about his game.

“He’s a horse, he’s been a horse for us all season,” Tortorella said of Kesler, who was rumored to want out of Vancouver at last week’s trading deadline.

The tone of the game was set in the first period, which ended with the shots 3-2 in Calgary’s favor and blocked shots 17-10 in favor of the Flames.

There was no repeat of what took place the last time the two teams met, on Jan. 18 in Vancouver. In that game, a five-on-five line brawl erupted as the puck dropped for the opening faceoff.

Other than Vancouver defenseman Kevin Bieksa needing just one punch to Calgary captain Mark Giordano for a technical knockout of the Flames defenseman early in the first period, there was no rough stuff.

Calgary right winger Brian McGrattan, who like Bieksa was a participant in the January brawl, opened scoring with his second goal of the season on a slap shot from center ice at 2:13 of the second period.

“I just wanted to throw one on net; I was at the end of a shift,” the 6-foot-4, 235-pound fourth liner said. “It was one of those games, a grind game with a lot of mucky play by both teams.”

After that goal, which skipped just in front of goalie Eddie Lack in the Vancouver net, Lack was rock solid. He was particularly good when he stretched to get his right pad on a good chance by Flames Center Joe Colborne on a two-on-one in the second period, and in the third period when the Canucks had to kill off three straight minor penalties to left winger Chris Higgins, the final one with 2:08 to play.

”The guys responded after that goal,“ said the rookie Lack, the Canucks’ official starting goalie since Roberto Luongo was traded to Florida last week. ”That goal, the puck bounced right before me.

“But it doesn’t really matter how goals go in, you just don’t want it to be the winning goal.”

Minor-league call-up Darren Archibald put Vancouver on the board, taking a turnover behind the Calgary net to the crease and jamming his own rebound past Calgary goalie Joni Ortio at 5:45 of the second period.

It was his first NHL goal, in his 14th NHL game.

”That was a huge two points for us,“ Archibald said. ”As for Eddie, bad bounces happen.

“He’s been great for us, he’s stood on his head.”

Indeed, the 26-year-old goalie, who was never drafted, seems unflappable.

His coach expects nothing less.

“He always does that (remains calm),” Tortorella said. “He made, not a bunch of them, but some big saves.”

Weber’s winner came five minutes into the third period.

The Canucks were 1-10-1 in their past 12 games heading into Saturday.

With 16 games to play, the Canucks (29-27-10) are a long shot to make the playoffs. Calgary (25-32-7) saw its chances end, for all intents, long ago.

Vancouver is on pace to be the lowest-scoring team in the franchise’s 43-year history.

They needed to average close to three goals per game to escape that inglorious feat, but they have only scored 11 goals in their past 10 games and are 28th in NHL offense (2.31 goals per game).

The 1998-99 Canucks currently hold the franchise record for fewest team goals with 192; the Canucks have 153 to date.

As recently as 2010-11, the Canucks were the highest-scoring team in the NHL.

NOTES: Canucks RW Zack Kassian sat out the first game of a three-game suspension he received for hitting Dallas D Brenden Dillon from behind on Thursday. Kassian got a five-minute boarding penalty and game misconduct in a 6-1 Canucks loss. ... LW Nicklas Jensen was called up from the Canucks AHL affiliate in Utica, N.Y., to take Kassian’s spot. Along with veteran RW Jannick Hansen, that made it two Danes in the Vancouver lineup. ... Ex-Canuck G Roberto Luongo stopped 25 shots on Friday to shut out the Buffalo Sabres 2-0 in his first start for the Florida Panthers since his controversial trade last Wednesday. The Canucks removed a four-story mural of their former goalie, a one-time team captain, from the exterior of Rogers Arena on Friday. ... The last time the Canucks and Flames met, on Jan. 18, the game began with a line-brawl and Vancouver coach John Tortorella was suspended for six games after he tried to get at Flames coach Bob Hartley in the Calgary dressing room between the first and second periods.