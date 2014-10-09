Revamped Canucks dump Flames in opener

CALGARY, Alberta -- No five-month wait this time for Alex Burrows.

The Vancouver Canucks left winger, who endured a start-of-season goal-scoring drought in 2013-14, got off the mark at the start in 2014-15.

Burrows opened the scoring with a power-player goal, and the Canucks earned a season-opening 4-2 victory over the Calgary Flames on Wednesday night at the Scotiabank Saddledome.

Last season, the four-time 20-goal scorer didn’t light the lamp until March 12. He did missed significant time due to a pair of injuries, and he remained scoreless until his 36th game of the season, which weighed on him.

”(Scoring) was nice, especially the way we killed the five-on-three early on, and then we get a power play and we were able to capitalize on it,“ Burrows said. ”It’s always nice. For me personally, I just wanted to get off to a good start. It’s only one, but I thought I brought some energy and I finished checks tonight. That’s what I’ve got to keep doing.

“I thought I put all the bad luck aside last year and I prepared really hard this summer, worked really hard, and I think I did everything I could to come out and have a strong year. It’s a good start, but it’s only one game. You’ve got to make sure you keep pushing yourself.”

Right winger Zack Kassian, right winger Radim Vrbata and center Henrik Sedin also scored for the Canucks, who overhauled their roster, coaching staff and executive ranks in the summer after a shockingly disappointing season.

Time will tell whether the moves made by new team president Trevor Linden and general manager Jim Benning will return the Canucks to the Stanley Cup playoffs, but the early returns are certainly positive.

The club had three different lines hit the scoresheet, and goaltender Ryan Miller, who was signed in the offseason to a three-year, $18 million contract, made his Vancouver debut a success with a 23-save performance.

“It’s real nice,” Miller said. “It was a little anxious leading up to these games just because, you know, you start somewhere new you want to get off on the right foot. I thought it was a good team effort. Guys worked hard, got pucks to the net on those goals and really deserved to get pucks behind the line there. It was fun.”

Left winger Paul Byron and left winger Jiri Hudler scored for the rebuilding Flames, who are in tough to snap their five-year run of missing the playoffs. A lack of goal-scoring is expected to be one of Calgary’s biggest issues, and it cost the Flames dearly when they failed to convert a 64-second, two-man advantage in the early going.

”That’s the turning point,“ Flames coach Bob Hartley said. ”You don’t score on those, you just make your life miserable, and especially on a home opener where the fans are already on their feet and they’re just waiting to light up the barn on fire.

“Not only that we didn’t score, but after this I felt we lost the momentum for basically the first 40 minutes.”

Goalie Jonas Hiller, signed via free agency to a two-year, $9 million contract after being set adrift by the Anaheim Ducks, made 29 saves in his Flames debut.

“The second and third goal I thought were a little bit lucky, but if you want to be lucky, you’ve got to work hard,” Hiller said. “Then, maybe you get the bounce here and there and the game goes the other way.”

NOTES: Despite being in a rebuilding mode, the Flames didn’t have a single player making his NHL debut. Their only rookie is LW Johnny Gaudreau, who played his first NHL game in last season’s finale and scored the club’s lone goal in a 5-1 loss to the Canucks. ... RW Linden Vey was the lone rookie to suit up for the Canucks. Vey played in 18 games last season for the Stanley Cup champion Los Angeles Kings. ... The Flames last won a home opener in 2009-10, when they beat the Canucks 5-3. Vancouver last won a season-opening game in 2008, when they beat the Flames 6-0. ... Canucks D Kevin Bieksa, who is dealing with an undisclosed upper-body injury and was a game-time decision, suited up and played more than 20 minutes. ... Flames C Sean Monahan was a possible scratch due to the flu after missing the morning skate, but he played nearly 18 minutes.