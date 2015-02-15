Ramo rebounds as Flames edge Canucks

CALGARY, Alberta -- Goaltender Karri Ramo’s first start in more than a month for the Calgary Flames couldn’t have started much worse.

However, the goaltender regrouped to backstop his team to a clutch 3-2 victory over the Vancouver Canucks on Saturday night at the Scotiabank Saddledome.

Ramo, whose last start was back on Jan. 7 but only lasted half a game due to an injury, surrendered a stinker of an early goal but finished with 28 saves in a victory that keeps the Flames in a wild-card spot while the Western Conference standings have become suffocatingly close.

”It felt good just to get the win,“ said Ramo, whose last victory was back on Dec. 4. ”The way I felt, I felt it’s one of the best games I’ve played this year.

“I felt I was ready. I felt like I played just last week. I didn’t feel like it’s been a whole lot of time.”

The Flames improved to 31-22-3 and keep the hard-charging Minnesota Wild two points back. Calgary is actually tied with the Canucks in points, but Vancouver -- with a 31-21-3 record -- has a game-in-hand, therefore putting it in third place in the Pacific Division.

While Vancouver goalie Ryan Miller was outstanding in the first period, coming up with a handful of highlight-reel saves, Ramo had more of a blooper moment when he simply missed the long short-side wrister fired by rookie left winger Ronalds Kenins.

“Those happen a few times a year,” Ramo said. “I tried to be too cute, tried to make too good of a save and put the rebound in a corner and missed the puck. But there was a lot of game left and everybody knew we could come back.”

They did.

Center Sean Monahan scored twice in the second period to put the Flames up 2-1, his first by tapping home a loose puck a split-second before the net was knocked off its moorings and the second by finishing a great give-and-go with right winger Jiri Hudler.

Vancouver right winger Linden Vey tied the game late in the second period when he pounced on a loose puck after Ramo made the first save against a two-on-one rush, but that just set the stage of the Flames to once again make the difference in the third period.

Lance Bouma netted his career-best 10th goal of the season by finishing a cross-ice pass from right winger David Jones early in the frame. From there, Ramo shut the door with a variety of stops, including a clutch one on Kenins in the third period shortly after his team took the lead.

“I had no doubt in my mind that he would be ready,” Flames coach Bob Hartley said. “We played him twice in the last couple of weeks coming in relief of (Jonas Hiller), and it was by design. Hills had done nothing bad, but Rams hasn’t played a lot since the first of December and we needed to get him time. He was outstanding.”

So was Miller in a 31-save outing, but the Canucks -- who not only were playing on consecutive nights, but were playing their fourth game in six nights, and in four different cities -- couldn’t find the equalizer.

“We had four or five really good scoring chances,” Canucks right winger Jannik Hansen said. “You can’t really ask for more than that. If you don’t score, that’s your own fault. We had opportunities to tie the game and win the game.”

The Canucks also took a big hit to their lineup when defenseman Alex Edler, who leads the team in ice time by a wide margin, left the game early in the second period due to an upper-body injury.

“He’s been our MVP. He’s logged so many big minutes,” right winger Alexandre Burrows said. “He’s been so good. He logs big minutes against the other team’s best players. He’s huge on our PK, he’s huge on our power play. He’s so smooth back there, He’s important for our hockey team and it was tough to see him go out tonight.”

NOTES: Flames C Sam Bennett, the club’s 2014 first-round draft choice, took another big step to returning from the shoulder surgery he had just before the start of the season. He is now practicing with a normal jersey, not a non-contact version. The team hasn’t said whether its plan with the 18-year-old is to send him immediately to junior or see if he can play in the pros. He can play nine NHL games and go to junior without using the first year of his contract. ... New Canucks LW Brandon McMillan, claimed off waivers on Thursday, was again a scratch while the team takes a few more days to integrate him into the organization. ... After being a healthy scratch in the previous game, rookie Flames C Josh Jooris was dressed in favor of LW Brandon Bollig. ... Vancouver G Ryan Miller was starting both games of a back-to-back set for the third time this season, and it was something of a surprise since Eddie Lack has a very good history against the Flames. ... Calgary’s penalty killers are on a roll, perfect in the last eight games -- in which they’ve snuffed 16 chances -- and killed 25 of 27 shorthanded situations in the last 15 games.