Rookie’s first goal helps Flames grab series edge

CALGARY, Alberta -- The first goal of Calgary Flames center Sam Bennett’s career certainly was worthy of a souvenir.

Luckily for the 18-year-old rookie, his teammate and fellow center Mikael Backlund managed to snag the puck.

Bennett shoveled home a loose puck in the Vancouver crease 2:14 into the third period, and the goal held up as the winner as the Flames beat the Canucks 4-2 to take a 2-1 lead in a first-round Western Conference playoff series.

The Flames can take a stranglehold on the best-of-seven set with a win in Game 4 on Tuesday night at the Scotiabank Saddledome. Game 5 is in Vancouver on Thursday night.

Left winger Brandon Bollig, defenseman T.J. Brodie and center Sean Monahan also scored for the Flames, while the Canucks got their goals from center Shawn Matthias and right winger Jannik Hansen in what is so far a bitter series between the Canadian rivals.

Bennett -- in his fourth NHL game -- sent the sellout crowd into a frenzy early in the third period, giving the Flames a 3-1 lead.

At 18 years, 303 days old, Bennett is the second-youngest player to score an NHL playoff goal. The youngest is longtime Flames captain Jarome Iginla, who debuted for the team in 1996.

”I couldn’t have dreamt a better situation,“ said Bennett, who missed the majority of the season with a shoulder injury. ”I‘m so thankful for this.

“It’s more relief. It’s been a long year. These last couple games have been a great experience. It’s been great to get it out of the way. I‘m excited to keep playing.”

The 2014 first-round draft pick (fourth overall) played just one game in the regular season -- the finale against the Winnipeg Jets -- but was inserted into the lineup for the postseason, and he responded by driving hard to the net through the first three games of the series.

As for the puck, Bennett said it will have a special place at home in Ontario.

“I will probably give it to my mom,” Bennett said. “She will probably put it in my room somewhere.”

The Canucks were not impressed with the rookie’s exploits, and they tried pounding him physically. In the second period, defenseman Yannick Weber leveled the 18-year-old with an open-ice hit.

With less than six minutes left in the third period, Canucks defenseman Dan Hamhuis hit Bennett hard in the head with his shoulder as the rookie was coming around the net. Hamhuis was penalized for the hit, and the Flames quickly capitalized as Monahan scored on a five-on-three power play.

Just as in Game 2, the final minutes featured several fights, but this time it was the Canucks instigating the rough stuff. Vancouver defenseman Kevin Bieksa went after Flames winger Michael Ferland -- a thorn in the Canucks’ side all series -- in the final minute as tempers flared.

“Who suggested that? Them? I think he’s pretty irrelevant so far,” Bieksa said when asked if Ferland is under the Canucks’ skin.

“We’re a lot smarter team. We’ve been through this before. It’s not about pushing the other team around and out-hitting the other team. That’s not going to win the series in the long run. It’s about executing, making plays, controlling your emotions. We did an excellent job of that last game. I don’t think our emotions got the best of us tonight, they scored more goals than we did.”

In front of a jam-packed, enthusiastic crowd, 99 percent of which wore red Flames jerseys, the home team got on the board first, and it was an unlikely source for offense.

The fourth line hemmed the Canucks in their own zone, and then left winger Mason Raymond -- a scratch for Games 1 and 2 -- found Bollig in the slot. Bollig rifled a shot glove side on Vancouver goalie Eddie Lack to make it 1-0.

Bollig had just one goal in 62 games during the regular season.

“The players were walking in before the game and were already commenting about the fans,” Flames coach Bob Hartley said. “We were in the locker room and could hear them chanting, ‘Go Flames Go’. It was unbelievable. We were already fired up in the room, and that momentum really carried us.”

Less than three minutes after the Flames opened the scoring, the visitors swarmed the Calgary goal, getting several whacks at the puck before Matthias hammered it home to tie the game at 1-1.

Brodie put the Flames up again, this time on a long blast from the point at 15:02 of the first period. Brodie managed to get it through traffic, and it eluded Lack because Bennett provided a great screen.

The Canucks didn’t manage many other scoring chances though, and it was the relentless Flames forecheck that helped keep the Vancouver shooters at bay.

“We weren’t clean enough on our breakouts,” said center Henrik Sedin, the Canucks’ captain. “We didn’t come back enough to give our defense some options. That’s something we did a good job of in the first two games. We used their forecheck to our advantage, and tonight we didn’t do that.”

After Bennett boosted the lead to 3-1 and Monahan made it 4-1, the Canucks got their second of the night with 2:19 left. Hansen ripped a shot over Hiller’s shoulder on a great feed from center Bo Horvat.

Hiller and Lack each finished with 23 saves.

NOTES: The NHL handed Flames coach Bob Hartley a $50,000 fine for his role in a line brawl with 1:17 left in Game 2 at Vancouver. With Calgary down 4-1, Flames D Deryk Engelland tangled with Canucks RW Derek Dorsett and D Dan Hamhuis at the same time during the melee. On Sunday, Flames GM Brad Treliving reacted to the fine, saying he supported the NHL’s decision but questioned why his team was singled out. ... Canucks prospects Mackenzie Stewart and Jake Virtanen took in the morning skate at the Saddledome. Virtanen has helped his WHL team, the Calgary Hitmen, reach the third round of the playoffs. ... Sunday’s game was the first playoff action at Scotiabank Saddledome since April 27, 2009, when the Flames lost Game 6 in their first-round series against the Chicago Blackhawks. The last time the Canucks played in a playoff game in Calgary was April 19, 2004. They lost that Game 7 in overtime on a goal by Martin Gelinas, who is now an assistant coach for Calgary.