Flames take 3-1 series lead with win over Canucks

CALGARY, Alberta -- The top line started clicking, goalie Jonas Hiller shut the door and the Calgary Flames are on the cusp of their first Stanley Cup playoff series win since 2004.

Rookie left winger Johnny Gaudreau and right-wing linemate Jiri Hudler scored first-period power-play goals as the Flames beat the Vancouver Canucks 3-1 in Game 4 of their Western Conference playoff series.

Center Sam Bennett had the other goal for the Flames, who lead the series 3-1 and can clinch their first playoff series victory since beating the Canucks 11 years ago with a win Thursday night in Vancouver.

The opening goal was Gaudreau’s first in the playoffs, and it was much different than his first in the NHL, which came a year ago in his debut, also against the Canucks but in a 5-1 loss.

Gaudreau’s finish on a nice setup from Hudler and defenseman Dennis Wideman set the tone for a wild first period in which both teams converted the first three man-advantage opportunities. The Flames emerged from the frame with a 3-1 lead and never looked back.

“I was waiting for it the first two or three games. I had a few chances but couldn’t bury. It was nice to get that first one,” Gaudreau said, adding that the ‘C’ of Red in the Scotiabank Saddledome played a role in the two wins at home.

“That’s why we’re playing so well with early leads. We’re just so excited to play in front of the fans. It’s exciting to be part of this.”

Center Henrik Sedin replied for the Canucks, his first goal of the series, while goalie Ryan Miller made his playoff debut for Vancouver, replacing Eddie Lack after a shaky first period when he allowed three goals on seven shots.

Miller, who played just one game since Feb. 22 due to a lower-body injury, kept the Flames off the score sheet to give his team a chance at a comeback. He made a great save on a Flames rush when Hudler set up a tip for center Sean Monahan midway through the third period.

A few minutes later, Miller robbed Flames center Matt Stajan twice from point-blank range in the slot. The Canucks now have a big decision to make on their starting goalie for a win-or-go-home Game 5 on Thursday, and head coach Willie Desjardins didn’t announce his intention after the game.

”It just wasn’t my night,“ Lack said. ”The first two went in, two goals on four shots. Then you start over-challenging. You want it so much, but goaltending doesn’t work that way.

“Take today, be mad, be a little bit pissed off, then come back to work tomorrow and prepare for Game 5.”

Miller didn’t show any rust off the bench, but that doesn’t mean he expects to get the nod in Game 5 with the season on the line.

“I was just trying to settle into the intensity of the game,” Miller said. “It’s been a work in progress. It’s something I was working at improving in case they needed me. I wanted to be sharp. I have no expectation with how my season was paused. We will see what the coach has in mind. Eddie has played really strong hockey and he had a back-door and two deflections tonight. He’s been battling hard through this.”

At the other end, Hiller made 28 saves for the win, including a couple of great ones in the final minute when the Sedin line was pressing. Hiller wasn’t tested too much, but he was there when needed, and the goal he allowed couldn’t be considered his fault as it deflected off defenseman Kris Russell, who was attempting a sliding block.

The Flames certainly don’t have any goalie controversy heading into Game 5, but they aren’t expecting the Canucks to hand them the series.

“We’ve got to be confident but not get too confident,” Hudler said. “They’ve got a great team and you saw that they kept coming and they had some chances, but Hiller made some great saves.”

The Flames made the Canucks pay for an undisciplined start. After Canucks left winger Ronald Kenins took a boarding penalty on Bennett, the Flames’ top power-play unit struck.

Hudler dug the puck out from behind the Canucks net, chipped it to Wideman at the side of the crease, and he found Gaudreau on the other side for a wide-open look to open the scoring at 3:23.

Just as in Game 3 on Sunday, the early Flames lead didn’t last long. Flames defenseman David Schlemko took a slashing penalty on Canucks center Brandon McMillan, and on the subsequent power play, Sedin scored on a shot from the hashmarks that Flames defenseman Kris Russell deflected past Hiller at 8:12 as he went down for the block attempt.

The Flames stormed right back, once again on the power play. Wideman was set up for a blistering one-timer at the hashmarks that Hudler deflected up over Lack. That goal came at 9:20 with Vancouver center Nick Bonino in the box for roughing up defenseman T.J. Brodie.

Brodie would have some revenge as he ripped a shot past Lack from the right wing to give the Flames a 3-1 lead at 19:18 of the first.

”It’s nice to start off with the lead rather than down,“ Gaudreau said. ”I know we went down a few times this season, so it’s good to get out to the early lead and play the rest of the game with it.

“It’s far from over. They’re going to be fighting for their lives because they don’t want their season to be over. We’re going back to Vancouver and the next game’s gonna be huge.”

NOTES: During the morning skate, Canucks RW Alex Burrows suffered what is believed to be a broken rib. He was taken from the Saddledome in an ambulance, but the Canucks said he has been released from hospital but will stay in Calgary overnight. With Burrows sidelined, the Canucks inserted LW Brandon McMillan in his place. ... The Canucks called up former Flames F Sven Baertschi on Tuesday and he took the warmup but didn’t dress. The Flames sent Baertschi to the Canucks for a second-round draft pick on March 2. The 22-year-old played three games for the Canucks down the stretch, scoring three goals. In 66 career games with the Flames over four seasons, he scored eight goals, but he never lived up to the hype after notching three goals in a five-game debut in the 2011-12 season. ... The Canucks also scratched RW Brad Richardson with an undisclosed ailment, meaning RW Linden Vey made his playoff debut. Vey played 75 games with the Canucks this season, scoring 10 goals and adding 14 assists. ... With their American Hockey League team done for the season, the Flames recalled 11 players from Adirondack to join the team.