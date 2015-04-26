Flames knock out Canucks with 7-4 win

CALGARY, Alberta -- Calgary Flames center Matt Stajan has waited a long time for his Stanley Cup playoff goal.

It couldn’t have come at a better time for the team he has played with for 5 1/2 seasons.

Stajan scored the winner at 15:43 of the third period as the Flames beat the Vancouver Canucks 7-4 on Saturday night, capping a furious comeback and eliminating their Canadian rivals 4-2 in the Western Conference first-round playoff series.

The Flames now face the Anaheim Ducks in the second round.

After erasing a 3-0 first-period deficit, the Flames were down 4-3 when right winger Jiri Hudler tied the score in the third period on a power play.

That set up a wild finish. The Flames peppered Canucks goalie Ryan Miller before Stajan found a loose puck and fired home the winner.

”Looking back, the first three years wasn’t a great time,“ Stajan said. ”We’re here now. Bob (Hartley) came in and relied on me a lot. Things change a lot.

“This feels so great. Both teams were playing hard. I‘m just glad we didn’t go to overtime.”

Hudler and right winger Michael Ferland both scored twice, each getting an empty-net goal, and left winger Johnny Gaudreau and center Sean Monahan also had goals for the Flames.

Right wingers Jannik Hansen and Radim Vrbata, center Brandon McMillan and defenseman Luca Sbisa scored for the Canucks, who will be left to wonder all summer about what could have been.

The Canucks came out flying in Game 6, getting goals from McMillan, Hansen and Vrbata by 9:42 of the first period. But Ferland converted a pass from Stajan before the period was over, giving the Saddledome a boost.

”We did exactly what we wanted to do in the first period,“ Canucks left winger Daniel Sedin said. ”It was unfortunate they got the goal before the end of the first period. That got them back into the game.

“If we go into the second up 3-0, it’s a different game. We had the lead in the third period and I liked our chances. They came back and you have to give them credit.”

Ferland’s first of the playoffs was the turning point, and it capped a great series for the fireplug, who went hard on the forecheck all series.

”Being down 3-0, I wanted to get a hit or get something going there,“ Ferland said. ”I just went to the net. Staj did all the work. He made a great pass right through his legs. I was there to bang it in.

”It’s such a great feeling to hear the fans. They’ve been unreal this whole series. It was a great feeling for sure.

“I haven’t been part of a team like this. Never give up. Being down three goals, everyone kept their calm. It’s an unreal feeling to get that win.”

The Flames tied the score 4-4 after a questionable penalty on McMillan, who was called for interference for crashing into Flames goalie Karri Ramo along with defenseman Dennis Wideman.

On the power play, Monahan tipped a pass over Hudler by the side of the net. He corraled the puck and lifted it over the outstretched glove of Canucks goalie Ryan Miller.

“It’s borderline. There’s tons of borderline calls in a playoff game,” Canucks center Henrik Sedin said. “It should never have got to that point. We were up 3-0 and in control. We gave up one late and that’s gave them some enormous life. You have to keep it simple at those times.”

The Flames finally got production from their top line. Hudler had two assists for a four-point night, and combined with Monahan and Gaudreau they had 10 points.

“They were huge,” Stajan said. “We needed that. That’s the reason we’re where we are right now because of our top line.”

While the home side came out with some jump from the opening draw, the visitors got on the board early and often.

Canucks left winger Chris Higgins stepped hard into a shot from the hash marks that Flames starting goalie Jonas Hiller kicked out front, right to the stick of McMillan in the slot. He rifled a shot home and the Canucks led 1-0 just 2:36 into the opening period.

The Canucks made it 2-0 at 7:32. On a rush, Hansen weaved through the defense with Shawn Matthias setting a pick for him. Hansen went blocker side on Hiller, and Hartley gave his starter the hook in favor of Ramo, who played just one game since suffering a knee injury on April 2 against Edmonton.

”I apologized to Jonas Hiller in front of the entire team,“ Hartley said. ”I didn’t pull him because it was his fault. It wasn’t a good start. I needed to jump-start them.

“They scored some nice goals and I said there was no way we’re going back to Vancouver. If we were going down tonight, I was going down striking. I was ready to try everything. Ramo came in and they scored. Sometimes you change the goalie and it changes the pace of the game.”

NOTES: In three previous Game 6 meetings in this rivalry, the Canucks beat the Flames all three times. In a weird coincidence, the team that won the series went on to play in the Stanley Cup Finals. ... The last time they met in a Game 6 was 2004 when Brendan Morrison ended a marathon triple-overtime night. However, the Canucks lost Game 7 back in Calgary with Martin Gelinas scoring the overtime- and series-winner. ... When the Canucks need a faceoff win in this series, they turn to captain Henrik Sedin. The veteran center has taken 35.5 percent of the team’s draws, which was second in the league to only Mikko Koivu of the Minnesota Wild. ... Heading into Saturday’s action, Flames C Mikael Backlund led playoff performers with 10 takeaways while D T.J. Brodie sits second with eight. ... The Canucks announced that RW Alex Burrows is healthy enough to make the return flight home after the game. Burrows left Tuesday’s morning skate with what is a reported to be a broken rib, and he’s been recovering in Calgary since then. ... The Canucks made one lineup change for Game 6, inserting LW Brandon McMillan for LW Ronalds Kenins.