Backlund scores 3 as Flames rout Canucks

CALGARY, Alberta -- Seven seasons and 379 games into his NHL career, Mikael Backlund had yet to record his first career hat trick.

That all changed Thursday, as Backlund scored once on the power play and then added an even-strength goal and a short-handed marker to lead the Calgary Flames to a convincing 7-3 win over the Vancouver Canucks at the Scotiabank Saddledome.

“It was one of those nights,” said Backlund, who now has a career-high 21 goals with one game remaining this season. “It was that kind of game. Things were going good for me.”

Backlund was happy he and his teammates played well in their final home game in front of their faithful fans, who supported them although the Flames (34-40-7) didn’t qualify for the playoffs.

“Obviously it feels great to finish off the way we did,” he said. “Everybody played well tonight and chipped in. We wanted to show appreciation for our fans. They’ve been with us the whole year even though it’s been a tough year for us.”

Joe Colborne scored once and set up two others for the Flames, who wrap up the season against the Minnesota Wild on the road Saturday.

“I‘m very proud of the boys and very happy for the crowd,” said Calgary coach Bob Hartley. “We wish that we could have put up a better run like last year. It’s sad that there’s only one game left. We’re going to learn from it and next year we’re going to be better.”

Dougie Hamilton had a goal and an assist, Deryk Engelland and Sam Bennett also scored, while Matt Stajan chipped in with three helpers.

Making his fourth straight start for the Flames, goalie Joni Ortio made 24 saves to improve his record to 7-9-5.

Bo Horvat led the Canucks (30-38-13) with a goal and an assist, while Emerson Etem and Nikita Tryamkin, with his first NHL goal, also scored. Goalie Ryan Miller stopped 35 of 42 shots he face in the Vancouver net.

“On a back-to-back, you need your top players to be at their best and we weren’t good enough tonight, that’s the bottom line,” said left winger Daniel Sedin, whose team also lost 6-2 loss in Edmonton to the Oilers one night earlier. “Our last 10-12 games we talked about being consistent each and every night and I think we have been up until these last two games. This hasn’t been good enough. It’s up to me and Hank (brother Henrik Sedin) and the top players to be better.”

The Canucks host the Edmonton Oilers on Saturday night in their regular season finale.

“Last game at home, we need to come out with a better effort,” Sedin said.

Backlund completed his hat trick with his third short-handed goal of the season at 19:08 of the second period to put the Flames up 5-3.

He also opened the scoring in the middle frame, banking a shot off Miller’s back and into the Vancouver goal at 1:18 before Etem tipped a shot taken by Ben Hutton past Ortio at 6:55.

Colborne then redirected Hamilton’s point shot past Miller during a Calgary power play at 11:54 of the second.

“They were pretty relentless,” said Etem. “We felt that we did a good job coming back but then they popped one in. Tied 3-3, we had a chance and we didn’t battle hard enough.”

Engelland scored his second goal in as many games at 16:23 of the third period before Bennett counted his 18th goal of his rookie season 15 seconds later to round out the scoring.

Backlund scored the game’s first goal at 2:47 of the first period when he converted a nice pass from defenseman Jakub Nakladal.

The Canucks drew even at 6:23 when Tryamkin’s shot from the point deflected off Flames forward Hunter Shinkaruk’s stick and past Ortio.

Horvat snapped a shot just under Ortio’s glove at 17:36 before Calgary responded with a goal by Hamilton 32 seconds later to pull the Flames into a 2-2 tie heading into the second intermission.

NOTES: Flames C Lance Bouma suffered an oblique injury during Calgary’s 5-4 overtime loss at home to the Los Angeles Kings on Tuesday and will miss the remainder of the season. ... The Flames recalled C Drew Shore on Thursday on an emergency basis from the Stockton Heat of the American Hockey League and he drew into the lineup against the Canucks. ... The Canucks were without rookie C Jared McCann because of an undisclosed injury. ... Vancouver called up LW Ronalds Kenins from the AHL’s Utica Comets on Thursday afternoon and he made it to Calgary in time to start the game on a line with C Markus Granlund and RW Jake Virtanen. ... Vancouver’s lone healthy scratch was D Yannick Weber, while Calgary also had one healthy scratch in G Niklas Backstrom.