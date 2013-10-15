Preview: Canucks at Flyers

The Vancouver Canucks look to halt a modest skid when they kick off a seven-game road trip at the Philadelphia Flyers on Tuesday. The Canucks have followed a three-game winning streak with back-to-back losses, the latter defeat to Montreal earning them a prominent spot on the 2013-14 version of NHL bloopers. A stunning own goal provided the go-ahead tally in Saturday’s 4-1 loss for Vancouver, which has trailed by two goals in three of its last four contests.

The abrupt dismissal of coach Peter Laviolette and switch to Craig Berube has not paid immediate dividends for the Flyers, who have dropped two in a row and continue to struggle horribly in the offensive end. Philadelphia has scored a total of eight goals in six games and has been limited to one tally four times. The Flyers also are dealing with injuries to a pair of veteran forwards, with Scott Hartnell expected to miss two-to-four weeks and Vincent Lecavalier sidelined for one week.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, RSN Pacific (Vancouver), CSN (Philadelphia)

ABOUT THE CANUCKS (3-3-0): Defenseman Jason Garrison is off to an outstanding start, averaging a point per game with two goals and four assists. He was an ongoing presence in Saturday’s contest, unleashing a game-high 10 shots on goal, but that performance was overshadowed by his supporting role on the own-goal pass by fellow blue-liner Dan Hamhuis. “It was bizarre, that’s exactly what is was,” Garrison said of the gaffe. “There’s a lot of bad bounces out there sometimes.”

ABOUT THE FLYERS (1-5-0): The lack of offense aside, another glaring issue for Philadelphia surfaced in Saturday’s 5-2 loss at Detroit, when the Red Wings scored three times on the power play. The Flyers have committed a league-high 45 penalties and have been short-handed 33 times - also the most in the NHL. “We’ve got to stop taking penalties, we really do,” Berube said. “It’s been an issue in this organization for too long. The dumb penalties have to be eliminated altogether because they are unacceptable.”

OVERTIME

1. Canucks captain Henrik Sedin needs one point to reach 800 for his career.

2. The Flyers are a miserable 2-for-27 on the power play and have failed on their last 15 chances.

3. Vancouver D Alex Edler will serve the second contest of his three-game suspension for a hit to the head of San Jose rookie Tomas Hertl.

PREDICTION: Canucks 3, Flyers 2