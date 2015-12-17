Preview: Canucks at Flyers

Shayne Gostisbehere was labeled as a star of the future for the Philadelphia Flyers, but his performances in the present have many in the City of Brotherly Love wondering if his time is now. The promising rookie defenseman and the Flyers look to continue their impressive run when they host the reeling Vancouver Canucks on Thursday.

“It’s definitely fun, for sure,” Gostisbehere said after he netted his third overtime goal in 15 games on Tuesday to lead Philadelphia to a 4-3 victory over Carolina. While the Flyers are ascending in the Metropolitan on the strength of a 7-3-1 run, the Canucks are plummeting in the Pacific after dropping the first two contests of their six-game road trip and seven of their last nine overall (2-5-2). Ryan Miller yielded six goals en route to an early exit in Vancouver’s 6-2 setback to Minnesota on Tuesday. The veteran goaltender looks to get back on his game versus Philadelphia, against which he won his third straight encounter on Nov. 2 when he made 27 saves in a 4-1 victory.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, RSN (Vancouver), CSN Philadelphia

ABOUT THE CANUCKS (11-13-8): Alexandre Burrows didn’t leave much wiggle room after lowering the boom on Vancouver’s latest performance. “If we compete like that and battle like the way we did, we’re going to get embarrassed again,” Burrows told the team’s website. “If you care enough, you care about winning, and if you care about this team, you’re going to make sure that doesn’t happen again.” Daniel Sedin netted his team-leading 14th goal versus the Wild to record his fifth point in four outings. The veteran Swede has 17 points (four goals, 13 assists) in 16 career meetings with Philadelphia.

ABOUT THE FLYERS (13-12-6): Coach Dave Hakstol publicly stated on two occasions that Steve Mason is the team’s No. 1 goaltender, although Michal Neuvirth’s sizzling play has made it difficult to remove the “backup” from the crease. Neuvirth has made three straight starts and leads the league with a .937 save percentage entering play on Wednesday. Hakstol has been willing to ride the hot hand, telling reporters that “I don’t think it’s one black-and-white philosophy. We’ve got two good goaltenders. ... I think you need to have that - both guys pushing each other.”

OVERTIME

1. Vancouver C Bo Horvat hasn’t scored a goal since he netted the eventual game-winning tally in the first encounter with Philadelphia.

2. Flyers captain Claude Giroux scored his team’s lone goal versus the Canucks in the first meeting and has 15 points (five goals, 10 assists) in his last 11 contests overall.

3. Vancouver has won four of the last five meetings.

PREDICTION: Flyers 4, Canucks 2