Canucks 3, Flyers 2: Ryan Kesler scored his second goal with 2:25 to play in the third period to lift visiting Vancouver past Philadelphia.

Chris Higgins added a goal and an assist and captain Henrik Sedin collected a pair of helpers - the 800th and 801st points of his career - as the Canucks halted a two-game skid in the opener of a seven-game road trip. Roberto Luongo turned aside 20 shots for Vancouver.

Tye McGinn scored both goals and Steve Mason made 22 saves for the Flyers, who failed to protect a 2-1 third-period lead en route to their third consecutive defeat. Kesler pushed home a rebound of a shot by Higgins as Philadelphia fell to 1-6-0 overall and 1-3-0 under coach Craig Berube.

McGinn put the Flyers on top, backhanding a rebound past Luongo at 12:26 of the opening period, but the Canucks tied it 10 seconds later on a fluke goal. Mason skated behind his net to play a puck, only to see it carom off the boards and into the crease where Kesler tapped it in.

McGinn netted his second goal just over two minutes into the middle session, corralling a loose back at the far post and tucking a backhand past Luongo. The Canucks got the equalizer 7 1/2 minutes into the third when Sedin patiently waited behind the net before feeding Higgins just outside the crease and he swept it home for his first of the season.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Sedin became the first player in franchise history to reach 800 points with his seventh and eighth assists of the season. ... Flyers D Braydon Coburn was a minus-3 in his 500th career game. ... McGinn has three goals in two games, matching his total in 18 contests last season.