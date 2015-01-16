Canucks fluster Flyers, end three-game skid

PHILADELPHIA -- Ryan Miller shook off the flu and pushed aside every shot he faced.

Miller made 30 saves for his 29th career shutout, center Henrik Sedin had a goal and assist, and the Vancouver Canucks beat the Philadelphia Flyers 4-0 Thursday night.

“I felt pretty good. Been able to get some sleep, so my energy came back,” said Miller, who returned after missing two games. “Just trying to keep everything pretty simple. I thought we had a good structure. When the puck came loose, I was able to get a rebound from the shots. We competed really well on the penalty kill as well.”

Center Nick Bonino and right wingers Radim Vrbata and Jannik Hansen also scored to help the Canucks (24-15-3) snap a three-game losing streak.

The Flyers (17-21-7) were blanked for the second straight game after a seven-goal outburst against Boston on Monday. They lost 1-0 at Washington on Wednesday.

Miller didn’t face many tough shots as he recorded his fourth shutout this season.

Bonino gave the Canucks a 1-0 lead with a nifty goal 6:35 into the game. Bonino carried the puck into Philadelphia’s zone, made a turnaround spin move on defenseman Michael Del Zotto and shelved a shot into the top-right corner for his 10th goal.

That’s all the Canucks needed against the hapless Flyers.

“It seems when we get a goal against us, we stop playing and start hoping and watching,” Flyers center Sean Couturier said. “As a team, we have each other’s back. We want to be successful, but we have to go out and do it. We can’t yell at each other and hope to make plays. We have to go out and do it.”

The Sedin brothers combined to make it 2-0 on the power play later in the period. Daniel Sedin ripped a slap shot from the left circle and a streaking Henrik Sedin deflected the puck over goalie Ray Emery’s shoulder for his ninth goal.

“The Bonino goal was huge for us, and (Sedin‘s) power-play goal right afterwards got us going,” Canucks coach Willie Desjardins said.

Vrbata and Jansen scored 22 seconds apart less than two minutes into the second period to put the Canucks up 4-0. Vrbata’s power-play goal was his team-leading 17th goal this season, and it ended Emery’s night. Rob Zepp replaced him and allowed Jansen’s 10th goal.

Flyers fans had little to cheer about except for right winger Wayne Simmonds dropping the gloves to take on defenseman Kevin Bieksa early in the first.

“It’s not that the guys didn’t try, but we were down by two and it was deflating and paralyzed us out there,” Flyers defenseman Mark Streit said. “You can’t just stop playing. You have to stick with the program, play within the system, and eventually you’ll get a bounce.”

NOTES: Flyers G Ray Emery started for the first time since Jan. 3. ... Flyers rookie C Scott Laughton was out of the lineup because of an upper-body injury sustained in Wednesday’s 1-0 loss at Washington. The Flyers are also missing G Steve Mason, D Braydon Coburn and D Nicklas Grossmann to lower-body injuries. ... Canucks D Dan Hamhuis has been out since Nov. 20 because of a groin injury, but he skated Thursday morning and could return Friday night at Carolina. ... This was the first of two meetings between the teams this season. They split a pair of one-goal games last season -- each team winning on the road.