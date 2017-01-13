Flyers rally past Canucks for shootout win

PHILADELPHIA -- On a night when the Flyers spent more than 14 minutes on the penalty kill and pulled their goalie after two periods, captain Claude Giroux celebrated his 29th birthday by scoring the only goal in the shootout, leading Philadelphia to a 5-4 win over the Vancouver Canucks.

"We've got to do a better job in front of our goalie, we know that, and we had to kill a lot of penalties," Giroux said, "but we did a real good job of coming back."

Giroux beat Canucks goalie Ryan Miller through the pads on his shootout attempt, and Michal Neuvirth stopped Markus Granlund, Bo Horvat and Loui Eriksson to give the Flyers their second win in nine games (2-5-2).

Travis Konecny, Pierre-Edouard Bellemare, Sean Couturier and Brayden Schenn scored regulation goals for the Flyers and Neuvirth, who entered the game in the third period in relief of starter Steve Mason (four goals on 24 shots), stopped 14 shots to improve to 6-2-0.

Miller (12-10-3) took the loss for the Canucks, who received two goals from Markus Granlund, a goal and an assist from Brandon Sutter and Daniel Sedin, and two assists from Jayson Megna and Troy Stecher.

The Canucks went 1-for-8 on the power play and have now lost three straight (0-2-1) since a season-high six-game win streak.

"Lots of power plays early for us," Canucks coach Willie Desjardins said. "We haven't been scoring an awful lot, so when you get four (goals) you kind of want to get a win, but we got a point. I thought our team battled hard again."

Miller is the NHL's all-time shootout leader with 57 wins and the Flyers tried beating him 5-hole on all three shootout attempts. He closed the pads on Nick Cousins and Jake Voracek, but not Giroux.

"It's a good thing you tell me (Miller is the all-time shootout wins leader) after," Giroux said with a smile.

"I'm a little disappointed in us," said Miller, who fell to 57-34 in shootouts. "My positioning in the second period let them kind of get back into it. We get it to overtime, and we're a puck on the goal line away from getting out of here with two points. Tough ending, but I thought the guys battled hard."

Despite the Flyers victory, Mason was unhappy with his own performance. He has allowed three or more goals in four of his last five games and surrendered three goals in the second period for a second straight game.

"I just gotta find ways to be better," Mason said. "It's pretty simple. I'm not happy with where my game's at right now and the results are showing."

The Canucks entered the game with the NHL's fourth-worst power play, but with the help of Flyers defensemen Brandon Manning and Michael Del Zotto, they took a 2-1 lead on a power-play goal by Sedin and another by Granlund just as Del Zotto was leaving the box.

Manning and Del Zotto each took six minutes in penalties in the opening period, including two double minors for high sticking.

"It was not textbook in any way, shape or form," Flyers coach Dave Hakstol said, "but we found a way to win and that's most important."

The second period was a wild one, with the teams trading leads and combining for five goals, including two by Granlund.

The Flyers grabbed a 3-2 lead when Bellemare and Couturier scored just 18 seconds apart. But the Canucks answered quickly when Granlund tied the score with his second of the game and 11th of the season at the 10:01 mark, just 42 seconds after Couturier gave the Flyers a short-lived lead.

Sutter gave the Canucks their third lead of the game 12:46 into the second period with his 12th goal of the season, taking advantage of a two-on-one with Jayson Megna, but a slashing penalty to Canucks center Michael Chaput with four seconds remaining in the second period led to Schenn's tying power-play goal 57 seconds into the third period. The goal was Schenn's third in as many games.

NOTES: Flyers D Radko Gudas was a healthy scratch in favor of D Nick Schultz, who had been a healthy scratch the previous two games. ... The Flyers and Canucks face each other once more on Feb. 19 in Vancouver. ... Canucks All-Star Bo Horvat and Flyers rookie Travis Konecny are second cousins. Horvat's mother and Konecny's father are first cousins. ... Henrik Sedin is three points shy of 1,000. ... The Flyers hit the road this weekend for games Saturday in Boston and Sunday in Washington, then have a five-day break, followed by back-to-backs against the Devils and Islanders. "It's the most asinine thing I've ever seen," Flyers general manager Ron Hextall said Wednesday. ... The Canucks return home to face the Devils on Sunday and continue their three-game homestand with games against Predators and Panthers.