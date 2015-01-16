Preview: Canucks at Hurricanes

The Carolina Hurricanes attempt to extend their point streak to four games when they host the Vancouver Canucks on Friday. Carolina has gone 2-0-1 over its last three contests and improved to 4-1-1 this month with a 3-2 shootout triumph over Colorado on Tuesday. The Hurricanes squandered a 2-0 lead in the third period before Swedes Victor Rask and Elias Lindholm scored in the bonus format to extend the club’s home winning streak to four games.

Vancouver continues its five-game road trip during which it split the first two contests. The Canucks dropped a 4-1 decision at Nashville on Tuesday before rolling past Philadelphia 4-0 two nights later. Captain Henrik Sedin recorded a power-play goal and an assist while Ryan Miller made 30 saves en route to his 33rd career shutout and fourth this season.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, RSN (Vancouver), FSN Carolinas

ABOUT THE CANUCKS (24-15-3): Dan Hamhuis participated in the pregame skate Thursday and is likely to return to the lineup against the Hurricanes. The 32-year-old defenseman has not played since Nov. 20 due to a groin injury. Daniel Sedin is two goals away from tying Trevor Linden (318) for second place on the franchise list.

ABOUT THE HURRICANES (14-24-5): Anton Khudobin’s nightmare season is turning around as the 28-year-old native of Kazakhstan has won each of his last three starts - all in shootouts - after beginning the campaign 0-8-2. Carolina has not won in Vancouver since Oct. 15, 1999, going 0-5-2 since. Jeff Skinner needs three assists to reach 100 for his career and is three games shy of 300 played in the NHL.

OVERTIME

1. The Canucks are 8-1-0 against Metropolitan Division opponents.

2. RW Brad Richardson scored a pair of goals as the Canucks skated to a 4-1 home triumph over Carolina on Oct. 28.

3. Vancouver D Yannick Weber’s next game will be the 200th of his career.

PREDICTION: Canucks 5, Hurricanes 1