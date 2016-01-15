Preview: Canucks at Hurricanes

The Carolina Hurricanes are looking like a playoff contender, and they can enhance their position in the Eastern Conference when they host the Vancouver Canucks on Friday. Jeff Skinner recorded a goal and an assist as Carolina posted a 4-1 triumph at St. Louis on Thursday to extend its winning streak to a season-high four games.

The Hurricanes moved into a virtual tie with Boston and New Jersey for the second wild-card spot in the Eastern Conference as they earned a point for the ninth time in 11 games (7-2-2). Carolina will try to take advantage of Vancouver, which is trying to find its way through a see-saw campaign after falling 4-1 at Washington on Thursday in the opener of its six-game road trip. The Canucks stand just outside a playoff position in the West with a record that includes 27 losses overall in 44 outings. However, Vancouver has won five straight meetings with the Hurricanes, including a 3-2 victory at home on Jan. 6.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, Sportsnet Pacific (Vancouver), FSN Carolinas

ABOUT THE CANUCKS (17-17-10): Bo Horvat continued his surge with an assist on Thursday, giving him seven points during a five-game streak, but has a team-worst minus-22 rating. Daniel Sedin was blanked at Washington but leads the team with 19 goals and 40 points while twin brother Henrik has notched nine and 28. Jacob Markstrom, who is 3-1-1 in his last five games, could get the start against Carolina after Ryan Miller played on Thursday.

ABOUT THE HURRICANES (20-18-7): Carolina has played solid defense most of the season, but its offense has warmed up of late with 15 goals during the current winning streak. The Hurricanes have seven players with at least 20 points as defenseman Justin Faulk leads the way with 32 while Skinner has a team-best 17 goals. Eddie Lack earned the victory Thursday, meaning Cam Ward is likely to get the start against Vancouver after allowing just seven goals in his last four starts (3-0-1).

OVERTIME

1. Carolina C Elias Lindholm has notched six points and a plus-2 rating in his last four games.

2. Vancouver RW Emerson Etem has registered six shots and no points in two games since being acquired from the New York Rangers.

3. The Hurricanes have scored a power-play goal in four straight games while the Canucks are 9-for-9 on the penalty kill in the same span.

PREDICTION: Hurricanes 4, Canucks 2