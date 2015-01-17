Canucks 3, Hurricanes 0: Ryan Miller posted his second shutout in two nights as visiting Vancouver scored three second-period goals to sweep the two-game season series.

Derek Dorsett, Shawn Matthias and Alex Burrows tallied for the Canucks, who improved to 2-1-0 on their five-game road trip. Defenseman Kevin Bieksa notched two assists and Miller made 28 saves en route to his 34th career shutout and fifth this campaign.

Cam Ward lasted only two periods for the Hurricanes, allowing three goals on 13 shots. Anton Khudobin stopped all four shots he faced in the third as Carolina had its four-game home winning streak snapped.

After a scoreless first period, Vancouver got on the board at 6:18 of the second, when Dorsett got between two defenders for a loose puck in the left faceoff circle and beat Ward with a snap shot from the doorstep. Matthias doubled the lead with 7:03 remaining in the session, chipping the puck past Carolina All-Star defenseman Justin Faulk in the neutral zone and scoring on a breakaway.

Burrows made it 3-0 less than four minutes later with a blast from the top of the left circle. Miller, who registered a 30-save performance in Philadelphia on Thursday, turned aside eight shots in the third as the Canucks improved to 9-1-0 against the Metropolitan Division.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Vancouver D Dan Hamhuis returned to the lineup after missing 22 games with a hip injury and saw 19:48 of ice time. ... Matthias has scored seven goals against Carolina, his highest total versus any team. ... The Hurricanes were 2-for-2 on the penalty kill, extending their franchise record to 30 in a row.