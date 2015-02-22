Preview: Canucks at Islanders

The Vancouver Canucks began their five-game road trip with a promising victory, only to suffer their second loss in six contests with a less-than-inspiring effort. The Canucks look to get back on track when they continue their trek against the New York Islanders on Sunday. Captain Henrik Sedin collected two goals in Vancouver’s 5-4 shootout win over the New York Rangers on Thursday before setting up both of Zack Kassian’s tallies in a 4-2 setback to New Jersey the following night.

Sedin was held off the scoresheet in the Canucks’ 3-2 triumph over the Islanders on Jan. 16 but has recorded 13 points (five goals, eight assists) in 14 career meetings with the club. Captain John Tavares also was held in check in the teams’ first encounter but notched two assists in a 3-2 shootout loss to Washington on Saturday afternoon. Tavares has recorded five tallies and six assists during his five-game point streak.

TV: 6 p.m. ET, TVA, CITY (Vancouver), MSG Plus (New York)

ABOUT THE CANUCKS (33-22-3): Sunday’s contest will hold additional significance for Chris Higgins, who grew up in Smithtown, N.Y. “I think it just has that charm,” Higgins said of Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum, which is in the last season of serving as the home of the Islanders. “If you’re not from there, maybe you don’t understand it. But for a hockey fan on Long Island, the Coliseum always meant something.” Higgins has recorded 10 tallies in 26 career meetings with his hometown team but hasn’t scored a goal since Jan. 30.

ABOUT THE ISLANDERS (39-19-2): After sitting out versus the Capitals, Jaroslav Halak looks to claim sole possession of the franchise single-season record for wins on Sunday. With 32 victories, Halak resides in a tie with Billy Smith (1981-82), Chris Osgood (2001-02) and Rick DiPietro (2006-07). Defenseman Travis Hamonic scored on Saturday to record his 100th career point and notched an assist in the first meeting with Vancouver.

OVERTIME

1. Vancouver RW Linden Vey has been held off the scoresheet in each of the last three games but scored the game-winning goal in the teams’ first meeting.

2. The Islanders are just 2-for-19 on the power play over their last seven contests and failed on all three opportunities in the first encounter with the Canucks.

3. Vancouver recalled RW Nicklas Jensen from Utica of the American Hockey League on Saturday.

PREDICTION: Islanders 4, Canucks 2