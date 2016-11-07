Preview: Canucks at Islanders

The Vancouver Canucks stormed out of the gate this season with a four-game winning streak but have been unable to record a victory since. Vancouver attempts to halt its eight-game slide (0-7-1) on Monday as it continues its six-game road trip against the New York Islanders.

The Canucks can take some positives out of Saturday's 6-3 setback in Toronto as they finally generated some offense after being shut out in each of the first two games of their trek and four of five contests overall. New York hasn't fared much better of late, as it enters the finale of its five-game homestand with a three-game winless streak (0-1-2) and has posted just one victory in its last six overall contests. The Islanders squandered a pair of leads on Saturday and ultimately suffered a 4-3 shootout loss to Edmonton to fall to 4-4-2 during a stretch in which they play 10 of 11 games at home. New York will be without Travis Hamonic for the next four-to-six weeks as the defenseman suffered an upper-body injury in Saturday's defeat.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, NHL Network, Sportsnet Pacific (Vancouver), MSG Plus (New York)

ABOUT THE CANUCKS (4-7-1): While he certainly is not the only culprit, Loui Eriksson has contributed very little offensively while registering only four assists in 12 games without scoring a goal. The 31-year-old Swedish left wing, who was signed to a six-year, $36 million contract in July, reached the 30-goal plateau for the second time in his career last season with Boston. Daniel Sedin, who is the franchise leader in goals (358) and points (947), ended a seven-game drought Saturday with his third tally of the campaign.

ABOUT THE ISLANDERS (4-6-2): Despite the loss of Hamonic, New York set a franchise record Saturday as Nick Leddy's tally marked the eighth consecutive game in which a member of the team's blue line registered a goal. Islanders defensemen have scored a total of 12 goals this season - including four by Dennis Seidenberg, who is three away from matching his career high set in 2010-11 with Boston. Captain John Tavares is riding a four-game point streak and has not been kept off the scoresheet in consecutive contests since the first two of the season.

OVERTIME

1. Islanders LW Brock Nelson has gone three games without a point after notching two in each of his previous two contests.

2. Vancouver is last in the NHL on the power play with a 7.7 percent conversion rate (3-for-39).

3. New York rookie LW Anthony Beauvillier appeared in his 10th game Saturday, activating the first year of his entry-level contract.

PREDICTION: Islanders 5, Canucks 2