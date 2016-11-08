Clutterbuck boosts Isles past slumping Canucks

NEW YORK -- Cal Clutterbuck commemorated his bobblehead night by scoring the tiebreaking goal just before the midway point of the third period Monday night as the New York Islanders beat the Vancouver Canucks 4-2 in a battle of slumping teams at Barclays Center.

On an evening in which the first 10,000 fans received Clutterbuck bobbleheads, the right winger outraced Canucks left winger Loui Eriksson to put back a rebound of a Johnny Boychuk shot.

Andrew Ladd added an insurance goal -- his first since signing a seven-year deal with the Islanders in July -- 99 seconds later as New York (5-6-2) snapped a three-game losing streak (0-1-2) and won for just the second time in the past seven games (2-3-2).

Jason Chimera and Nikolay Kulemin also scored for the Islanders while goalie Jaroslav Halak recorded 30 saves.

Daniel Sedin and Markus Granlund scored for the Canucks, who have lost nine straight, including the last eight in regulation. It is the second straight season Vancouver endured an 0-8-1 stretch (March 14-29).

Canucks goalie Ryan Miller made 28 saves.

The Canucks took the lead just 4:22 into the game when Daniel Sedin stole the puck from Shane Prince near center ice and beat Halak on the breakaway.

Chimera's first goal as a member of the Islanders tied the game at 9:42 of the first period. Anders Lee's put-back of a shot by Brock Nelson bounced through the crease before Chimera jabbed it home.

The Islanders took the lead at 7:38 of the second when Kulemin's first goal of the season capped a frantic scrum in front of the Canucks net. Miller turned back a shot by Thomas Hickey, and John Tavares only got a piece of the puck on the rebound before Kulemin fired into the open right corner of the net.

A power-play goal by Granlund tied the score again with 3:30 remaining in the second period. Bo Horvat picked up a loose puck near the Islanders' net and passed across the goalmouth to Granlund, who tucked it into the left corner of the net as Halak leaned to his right.

NOTES: Islanders D Travis Hamonic is expected to miss four to six weeks with a broken thumb suffered when he blocked a shot against the Edmonton Oilers on Saturday. To replace Hamonic on the roster, the Islanders recalled D Adam Pelech from Bridgeport of the American Hockey League. ... The Islanders scratched C Mathew Barzal and LW Anthony Beauvillier. ... The Canucks scratched D Alex Biega, D Troy Stecher and RW Jake Virtanen. ... Canucks C Michael Chaput, who was recalled from Utica of the AHL earlier Monday, made his Vancouver debut, while D Alexander Edler returned to the lineup after missing Saturday's game against the Toronto Maple Leafs due to an upper body injury.