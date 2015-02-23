Lack leads Canucks to shutout win over Islanders

UNIONDALE, N.Y. -- Eddie Lack began Sunday night sitting on the Vancouver Canucks bench. The goalie ended the evening earning first-star honors, signing autographs outside the visitors’ locker room and perhaps earning himself a new moniker after completing an unlikely shutout of the high-powered New York Islanders.

Lack made 27 saves after entering in relief of injured starter Ryan Miller, who was hurt less than a minute after right winger Zack Kassian scored 28 seconds into the second period to jumpstart the Canucks’ 4-0 win at Nassau Coliseum.

It was the second impressive relief performance of Lack’s two-season career. He was the winning goalie on Dec. 22, 2013, when he stopped 15 of the 16 shots after relieving injured ex-Canucks starter Roberto Luongo in a 2-1 win over the Winnipeg Jets.

“Closer,” Lack said with a grin.

Lack’s “save” on Sunday was certainly of the multi-inning variety. Miller left 1:11 into the second period after Canucks defenseman Jannik Hansen crashed into him as the goalie was beginning to sprawl to his right to make a save.

Miller and Hansen were tangled up, and Miller, lying in obvious pain on the ice, used his upper body to stop a shot by Islanders center John Tavares before the whistle blew.

Head coach Willie Desjardins didn’t have an injury diagnosis afterward but said he didn’t think Miller would play Tuesday against the Boston Bruins.

Even though Lack was voted the game’s first star, Miller was credited with the victory because Kassian’s goal stood up as the game-winner.

“I know, I was thinking about letting one in at the end there,” Lack said with a laugh.

Lack nearly became the goalie of record on the first shot he faced. Less than a minute after Miller’s departure, the Islanders stormed the net and center Josh Bailey’s tip-in somehow glanced off Lack’s skate and dribbled away.

“Obviously, if that would have went in, it would have been a different game,” Lack said. “So I was lucky there. But I’ll take it.”

Lack preserved the shutout -- just the second suffered this season by the Islanders -- under a constant third-period barrage by New York, which fired 19 shots at him over the final 20 minutes.

He withstood a tip-in attempt by left winger Matt Martin less than five minutes into the period, another tip-in attempt by left winter Nikolay Kulemin with less than four minutes to play and made three saves in the last minute.

“It was what we needed,” Canucks center Henrik Sedin said. “We knew it was going to be tough for him. First shift, made some tough saves. He was great.”

His teammates weren’t the only ones lauding Lack. After he spoke to reporters, a Canucks staffer led Lack to a hallway outside the locker room, where he signed jerseys for a handful of Canucks fans in attendance for Vancouver’s last scheduled game at the Coliseum.

Right winger Radim Vrbata and center Bo Horvat also scored in the second for the Canucks, while defenseman Yannick Weber added an empty netter with 10.2 seconds left in the third.

Despite being ravaged by injuries, the Canucks (34-22-3) have won five of seven to open up a three-point lead over the Los Angeles Kings, Calgary Flames and San Jose Sharks in the race for second place in the Pacific Division.

Vancouver has five players on injured reserve and scratched left winger Alex Burrows for a second straight game due to a lower-body injury.

“In the room I said ‘Guys, that was a big game for us to help us believe what we’re trying to do,'” Desjardins said. “We have guys out and (the Islanders are) a real good hockey team. We battled hard, we got some breaks, maybe. Lack made some unreal saves.”

Goalie Jaroslav Halak had 20 saves for the Islanders (39-20-2), who lost for the second time in as many days (0-1-1). New York also missed a chance to move into first place in the Eastern Conference ahead of the idle Montreal Canadiens.

“We had our chances, but we just didn’t bury them,” Islanders defenseman Johnny Boychuk said. “That’s the way, sometimes, it goes. We didn’t play bad, but we didn’t play good enough to win.”

NOTES: The Canucks finished 13-27-10-2 (wins-losses-ties-overtime losses) in regular season play at the Coliseum. ... The game was a homecoming for LW Chris Higgins, who grew up less than 45 minutes east of the Coliseum in Smithtown. Higgins said he expected to have dozens of family and friends in attendance. ... Islanders coach Jack Capuano continued to mix and match with his back-end defensemen as he activated D Lubomir Visnovsky, who was a healthy scratch Saturday, and scratched D Brian Strait. ... Islanders D Travis Hamonic recorded his 100th NHL point with a first-period goal against the Washington Capitals on Saturday.