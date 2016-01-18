Miller leads Canucks over Isles in shootout

NEW YORK -- Vancouver Canucks defenseman Ben Hutton had the best day of his professional career Sunday. And even he knew the story of the game was goaltender Ryan Miller.

“‘Millsy’ was great the whole game,” Hutton said after Miller finished with 47 saves in the Canucks’ 2-1 shootout win over the New York Islanders at Barclays Center. “I mean, he was hands down the best player tonight. I give him all three stars tonight. He was great.”

Miller, making just his second start in the last 12 games due to a lower body injury and his own struggles, did his best to make Hutton’s first NHL goal stand up by stopping the first 45 shots he faced in a spectacular effort before Islanders center Ryan Strome forced overtime with 50.8 seconds remaining in regulation.

Miller bounced back to stop both shots the Islanders generated in overtime and all three shots he faced in the shootout. The 47 saves are tied for the third-most in Miller’s career, which began during the 2002-03 season.

“We owe this one to ‘Millsy,’ for sure,” Canucks center Jared McCann said. “He stole a game for us tonight.”

The performance was doubly impressive considering the 35-year-old Miller entered Sunday with a 2.75 goals-against average, which would be his highest mark over the course of a full season. He allowed 19 goals in his previous five games dating back to Dec. 13, a stretch interrupted by injury.

“It was frustrating to have to sit with an injury,” Miller said. “Prior to that, you want to be on the right side of the game. I think hopefully this is a good step forward.”

Miller was at his best in the third period, when the Islanders outshot the Canucks 22-4. Miller made two at close range saves to turn back center Josh Bailey less than two minutes into the period and left winger Kyle Okposo with a little less than six minutes remaining.

The Islanders finally broke through -- and elicited a giant roar from a sold-out crowd of 15,795 -- when Strome’s shot sailed over the glove hand of Miller, who was screened by New York center Anders Lee.

“Just a little gamesmanship on their part opened up a lane,” Miller said. “That’s the way it goes. They put a lot of pucks on net.”

The Canucks controlled play in overtime, during which they outshot the Islanders 5-2. Both teams missed their first shot in the shootout before Vancouver right winger Radim Vrbata beat goalie Jaroslav Halak (25 saves) with a backhand into the left corner of the net.

Islanders center John Tavares then shot wide on his next attempt, after which Miller pumped his glove hand twice.

“I give Ryan Miller credit,” Islanders head coach Jack Capuano said. “He stood tall there tonight.”

With the win, the Canucks (19-17-10) improved to 2-1-0 on a five-game Eastern Conference road trip and moved into a tie with the San Jose Sharks for the third and final playoff spot in the Pacific Division.

“These wins are going to be hard to come by in this trip,” Canucks coach Willie Desjardins said. “If you play this one and you lose it, then the next ones are tougher even to get. It was good to get this one and we’ve got to find a way to be better the next few games.”

Hutton’s first goal came in his 39th NHL game and at the end of a furious flurry by the Canucks. Halak first gloved a point-blank shot from left winger Sven Baertschi and then, following a faceoff, deflected a shot by McCann. The puck bounced to left winger Daniel Sedin, who was stationed behind the net and found Hutton in the slot, where the 22-year-old fired a shot past three Islanders and Halak.

“I remember my eyes, for that split second, lit up,” said Hutton, who said he planned to give the puck to his parents. “I was like ‘Oh, here it is, here it is.’ Pulled the trigger and went in. So it was cool.”

The 48 shots were a season-high for the Islanders (24-15-6), who were trying to sweep a three-game homestand for the third time this season.

“Kind of disappointing when you play like that and you only come away with one point,” Strome said. “I thought we outplayed them for 90 percent of the game.”

Despite the loss, the Islanders moved into sole possession of second place in the Metropolitan Division by virtue of the New York Rangers’ 5-2 loss to the Washington Capitals.

NOTES: Canucks C Henrik Sedin suffered a chest injury and did not return after he was leveled into the boards late in the first period by Islanders center Mikhail Grabovski. Head coach Willie Desjardins said Sedin would be evaluated Monday but that he was worried about his availability for the final two games of the road trip. Grabovski was issued a game misconduct. ... The Islanders scratched D Travis Hamonic (lower body), D Adam Pelech (upper body) and RW Steve Bernier. ... The Islanders won’t play a home game on Martin Luther King Jr. Day for the first time since the 2005-06 season. ... The Canucks scratched RW Adam Cracknell, RW Jake Virtanen and D Yannick Weber. ... Canucks D Luca Sbisa (hand injury) and RW Jannik Hansen (upper body) each returned to the lineup. Sbisa missed the previous 19 games while Hansen was sidelined for four games.