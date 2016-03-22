Preview: Canucks at Jets

A pair of slumping teams playing out the string will collide on Tuesday when the Winnipeg Jets attempt to complete a three-game season sweep of the visiting Vancouver Canucks. The Jets posted their second three-goal victory over the Canucks with a 5-2 win at Vancouver on March 14, but they have been outscored 11-3 in dropping their last three overall.

Winnipeg is playing the third contest of a four-game homestand, but it has won only three of its last 16 (3-12-1) at MTS Centre. “This is not where we want to be,” Jets coach Paul Maurice said. “We want to put in a good effort out there, we want to play right and make it an exciting game.” The Canucks have scored only three goals during their current four-game losing streak and are coming off consecutive shutout defeats versus Edmonton and St. Louis. Vancouver is attempting to avoid being blanked three straight games for the first time since January 1984.

TV: 8 p.m. ET, Sportsnet Pacific (Vancouver), TSN3 (Winnipeg), NHL.TV

ABOUT THE CANUCKS (27-32-12): Daniel Sedin ripped Vancouver’s lack of effort following Sunday’s 3-0 home loss to St. Louis, a sentiment that was echoed at Monday’s practice by Alexandre Burrows, who was shifted to a line with the Sedin twins. “Hopefully we’ll be able to get the team going a little bit, get some goals and lead that way,” Burrows said. “We need to work harder. We need to compete harder. Our intensity needs to be better.” The Canucks’ punchless offense isn’t getting much help from a power play that has failed on 23 straight chances.

ABOUT THE JETS (29-37-6): Trades and injuries have had a ripple effect on Winnipeg’s lineup, which absorbed another big blow when forward Mathieu Perreault suffered a concussion after falling backward and hitting his head on the boards in Sunday’s overtime loss to Anaheim. Perreault had nine goals and 41 points - two shy of his career high - in 71 games but has been ruled out indefinitely. Leading scorer Blake Wheeler snapped a 10-game goalless drought by scoring his 19th Sunday and is one shy of reaching 20 for the third straight season and fourth time in his career.

OVERTIME

1. Jets F Mark Scheifele has four goals and seven points in seven games versus Vancouver.

2. Daniel Sedin has nine goals and 17 points in 18 games against Winnipeg.

3. The Jets are 1-for-28 on the power play over the last nine games.

PREDICTION: Jets 4, Canucks 2