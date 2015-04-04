Stempniak lifts Jets to crucial win

WINNIPEG, Manitoba -- Lee Stempniak has participated in the NHL playoffs only three times in his career, so the Winnipeg Jets right winger is savoring the ups and downs of the emotional journey to make it back.

And his veteran presence and offensive flash are shining through for the Jets during crunch time.

Stempniak played a huge role in Winnipeg’s 5-4 triumph over the Vancouver Canucks on Saturday at the MTS Centre, scoring his 13th and 14th goals of the season for the Jets (40-26-12).

His second goal of the game came midway through the third period to give Winnipeg a two-goal cushion.

Left winger Mathieu Perreault made a heads-up play to keep the puck in the Canucks’ zone and fed Stempniak, who deked goalie Eddie Lack and buried the puck at the 9:36 mark.

Stempniak has five goals and three assists since being acquired from the New York Rangers at the trade deadline.

The Canucks (45-29-5) trailed 5-3 late in the game and pulled Lack. Alex Burrows scored his second goal of the game, and 18th of the season, at 17:55 of the third period to pull Vancouver to within one.

But the Jets, in a dogfight to qualify for the NHL playoffs for the first time since moving to Winnipeg city from Atlanta in 2011, gamely hung on.

Related Coverage Preview: Canucks at Jets

”It’s hard (to stay calm),“ said Stempniak, 32, a 10-year NHL veteran playing on his seventh team since being drafted by the St. Louis Blues in 2003. ”Your season’s on the line. Every game right now is crucial to us being in the playoffs and we’re all aware of that.

”But the coaches have been preaching that, hopefully, we’ll be playing bigger games as we go along, so we’ve got to get used to playing them now. Get used to the pressure, manage it and at the same time have fun, which is an easy thing to say, but hard to do at times.

“But you’re playing in the best league in the world and you’re playing games that have so much impact on the standings, so it’s a lot of fun, it’s a lot of pressure, but I think we’re doing a good job at finding a balance.”

Right winger Michael Frolik scored his 18th goal of the season, center Mark Scheifele notched his 15th and center Jim Slater scored his fifth for Winnipeg, while Perreault supplied three assists.

The Sedin brothers both scored for the Canucks. Henrik, the center of the dynamic duo, scored his 18th, and left winger Daniel notched his 17th.

Winnipeg goalie Ondrej Pavelec stopped 26 shots, including two of three breakaways he faced. Lack made 31 saves for Vancouver.

The Jets are in a tight battle for the second and final wild card spot in the Western Conference.

Winnipeg has 92 points through 78 games, one point ahead of the Calgary Flames and two up on the Los Angeles Kings. One of these three teams will not make the playoffs.

On Saturday night, Calgary, with four games remaining, is in Edmonton to face the Oilers while the Kings, with five games left, will host the Colorado Avalanche.

Jets coach Paul Maurice called it a taxing game, adding that even though his team led most of the game, it never was totally in control.

”There was no easy breathing there in that one,“ Maurice said. ”But good to win a game like that.

“We’ve got four games (left). They’re all going to be with that kind of intensity and every shift feeling like it can be the thing that puts you over the hump or sets you back.”

Jets defenseman Toby Enstrom left with just under five minutes remaining in the game because of what looked like a shoulder injury. The Jets will have a clearer sense of the severity of the injury by Sunday afternoon, Maurice said.

Vancouver coach Willie Desjardins said his club was in chase mode much of the game, but manufactured enough scoring opportunities to have a chance.

”We got behind early,“ Desjardins said. ”They come hard. We knew were going to come hard and they did. I thought we had a chance. Once we went down 5-3, that’s tough. It’s not very often you get two goals. We were lucky we got the one and we hit the post.

“But you can’t put yourself in that spot. They’re a desperate team. We’re a desperate team as well but we just didn’t get it.”

The Jets head out this week on their final trip of the regular season, and collecting points against the Minnesota Wild, St Louis Blues and Colorado Avalanche is crucial.

Their playoff hopes could very well come down to their final game Saturday, when they host the Flames.

The Canucks have 95 points and are second in the Pacific Division, four points ahead of the Flames. Vancouver rounds out the regular season at home with games against the Kings, Arizona Coyotes and Oilers.

NOTES: Jets All-Star D Dustin Byfuglien sat out the first game of a four-game suspension for a dangerous cross-check on New York Rangers C J.T. Miller that occurred Tuesday night in Winnipeg. ... Saturday’s game was the 600th of Winnipeg RW Chris Thorburn’s NHL career. Thorburn, 31, broke into the league with the Buffalo Sabres in 2005 and also played for Pittsburgh before joining the Atlanta Thrashers / Jets franchise. ... Vancouver G Ryan Miller practiced Friday for the first time since he suffered a groin injury in late February. Canucks general manager Jim Benning said earlier this week Miller could return in time for the Stanley Cup playoffs. Miller is 28-15-1 this season. ... Jets bench boss Paul Maurice is only three games from 1,200 in his NHL head coaching career. ... With 13 goals, C Bo Horvat is the first Canucks to net at least 10 in his rookie season since LW Daniel Sedin during the 2000-01 campaign.