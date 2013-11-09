Preview: Canucks at Kings

The Vancouver Canucks look to extend their point streak to four games when they continue their road trip against the Los Angeles Kings on Saturday. Vancouver concluded a three-game homestand with a 4-0 triumph over Toronto before beginning its trek with a 3-2 shootout loss in Phoenix. The Canucks got back in the win column Thursday by handing San Jose its second regulation loss of the season as Chris Higgins recorded a goal and an assist.

Los Angeles improved to 2-1-0 on its four-game homestand with a 2-0 triumph over Buffalo on Thursday. Mike Richards scored a power-play goal and set up another while Jonathan Quick posted his 26th career shutout in his 300th NHL game. Los Angeles has won four of its last five home contests.

TV: 10 p.m. ET, CBC (Vancouver), FSN West (Los Angeles)

ABOUT THE CANUCKS (11-5-2): Captain Henrik Sedin had his career-best 12-game point streak halted Thursday. Twin brother Daniel also failed to get on the scoresheet, ending his point run at seven contests. Vancouver collected five of a possible six points in the season series in 2012-13, going 2-0-1 against Los Angeles.

ABOUT THE KINGS (10-6-0): Los Angeles’ penalty kill finally clamped down Thursday, keeping Buffalo scoreless on four power-play opportunities. The Kings allowed nine man-advantage goals over their previous six games. “It’s the first time in a while that we didn’t give up a power-play goal,” Quick said. “That’s a positive, something to build on.”

OVERTIME

1. Los Angeles C Jarret Stoll sat out Thursday’s game with an upper-body injury and is questionable against the Canucks.

2. Vancouver G Roberto Luongo has allowed two goals or fewer in each of his last six games.

3. The Canucks wrap up their four-game trip at Anaheim on Sunday before beginning a six-game homestand against San Jose on Thursday.

PREDICTION: Canucks 3, Kings 1