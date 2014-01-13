Preview: Canucks at Kings

The Los Angeles Kings wrap up their homestand Monday as they host the Vancouver Canucks - the team against which they began the five-game stretch. Los Angeles kicked off the homestand with a 3-1 triumph over Vancouver on Jan. 4 but enters the finale with a 2-1-1 mark. Defenseman Drew Doughty got the Kings off to a good start Saturday with a power-play goal, but that was all the offense the team was able to muster as it dropped a 3-1 decision to Detroit.

Vancouver is beginning a three-game road trip that also will take it to Anaheim and Phoenix. The Canucks ended their five-game winless streak Friday, when Mike Santorelli scored less than six minutes into the third period to snap a tie and lift the club to a 2-1 home victory over St. Louis. The Kings won each of the first three meetings between the Pacific Division rivals, outscoring the Canucks 11-4.

TV: 10:30 p.m. ET, RSN Pacific (Vancouver), FSN West (Los Angeles)

ABOUT THE CANUCKS (24-13-9): Vancouver could have two key members back in the lineup against Los Angeles as defenseman Alex Edler and goaltender Roberto Luongo took part in practice on Sunday. “I had a good practice (Sunday) and we’ll see (on Monday),” Edler said. “Mentally, I‘m ready.” Edler has been sidelined since suffering a knee injury on Dec. 3, while Luongo hasn’t played since being run over by Kings captain Dustin Brown in the loss on Jan. 4.

ABOUT THE KINGS (27-14-5): Los Angeles is just 2-6-1 in its last nine games, and the struggles can be attributed to a lack of offense. The Kings have been held to two goals or fewer seven times during the stretch and have scored more than three just once. Mike Richards is mired in a 21-game goal-scoring drought and has tallied only once in his last 29 contests - on Nov. 25 at Vancouver.

OVERTIME

1. Los Angeles has not defeated Vancouver four times in a campaign since 1990-91, when it went 5-3-0 in the season series.

2. Canucks C Zac Dalpe is expected to remain on a line with captain Henrik and Daniel Sedin on Monday after scoring a goal in his first game alongside the twins.

3. The Kings take to the road for five straight games beginning Thursday in St. Louis and play seven of their next eight away from home.

PREDICTION: Kings 3, Canucks 2