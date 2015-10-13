Preview: Canucks at Kings

The Los Angeles Kings continue their season-opening five-game homestand in search of their first victory when they host the Vancouver Canucks on Tuesday. Los Angeles has struggled in the early going, scoring just one goal in each of its first two contests — losses to San Jose and Arizona — while allowing a total of nine.

The Kings have gone 0-for-10 on the power play while allowing two goals in 11 short-handed situations. Vancouver will be looking to extend its season-opening point streak to four games after escaping Anaheim with a 2-1 shootout triumph Monday. Adam Cracknell scored his first goal with his new team and Alex Burrows netted the decisive tally in the bonus format as the Canucks moved five points ahead of their upcoming opponent in the Pacific Division. Vancouver and Los Angeles met five times last season, with the Kings posting a 3-1-1 record.

TV: 10:30 p.m. ET, RSN (Vancouver), FSN West (Los Angeles)

ABOUT THE CANUCKS (2-0-1): Cracknell, who signed a one-year, two-way contract in August, hadn’t scored a goal in the NHL since April 4, 2013, while with St. Louis. The tally on Monday was the seventh in 85 career games for the 30-year-old right wing, who notched one assist in 17 contests with Columbus last season. Jannik Hansen recorded an assist Monday, tying him with Daniel Sedin for the team lead with three points.

ABOUT THE KINGS (0-2-0): Los Angeles is expected to be without Dwight King for 8-10 weeks following foot surgery. The 26-year-old left wing suffered a broken foot when blocking a shot in the Kings’ final preseason game. Tyler Toffoli and Nick Shore have scored the Kings’ goals this season, with the former’s tally coming while short-handed.

OVERTIME

1. Canucks RW Brandon Prust has notched an assist in two straight games and leads the league with 20 penalty minutes.

2. Los Angeles assigned D Jeff Schultz to Ontario of the American Hockey League on Monday.

3. Vancouver D Alex Edler returned to the lineup Monday after missing a game with the flu.

PREDICTION: Kings 3, Canucks 2